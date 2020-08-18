Virgin Islanders are back under a stay at home order as of Monday, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said the upcoming two-week lockdown is going to be crucial in helping stop the surge of cases, particularly on St. Thomas.
Seven people are currently being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, including three individuals on ventilators, and one COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, Bryan said.
“I’m asking for your cooperation so that we don’t have to have a prolonged shutdown again and again,” Bryan said during a press conference. “We will not make progress if we don’t change our behaviors. Please don’t want for our enforcement officers to come out. Just do the right thing.”
Bryan said heightened restrictions were “very successful” in slowing the rise of COVID-19 on St. Croix, and “while the source of the spread in the St. Thomas district is proving a bit more elusive, we are confident that with the stay at home order, we will have a similar success and drive those numbers down. I know this is not welcome news for many in the community.” Nonessential businesses are closed, restaurants may serve take-out only, and churches are prohibited from having more than 10 parishioners at one time. Beaches will remain open but will close at noon on weekends and holidays, and reopen at 6 a.m. the following day.
“Please don’t make me close the beaches 24/7 for this period,” Bryan said. “Take a dip, go home.”
Bryan said the Health Department will begin inspecting restaurants to certify those that have adequate dishwashers and sanitizing equipment, at which time those establishments will be allowed to use regular tableware.
Proper sanitization is already a health code requirement in food service establishments, but Bryan said not all bars and restaurants have high-temperature dishwashers and “with this virus, we’re learning all kinds of things about it.”
Bryan encouraged those still waiting for unemployment checks to be patient, and said that “I know it’s a very long, protracted and bureaucratic process. I know it’s cumbersome but we know it’s one that we cannot avoid.”
The Bureau of Motor Vehicles has extended the expiration date for all driver’s licenses and ID cards for six months, and online vehicle registration is still available.
Bryan said that while “it’s been bad news after bad news,” he announced the release of $20 million in tax refunds, which covers the remainder of those outstanding from 2017 and some from 2018. That brings the total in overdue tax refunds processed this fiscal year alone to $58 million.
“We owe it to the people to pay what is due,” Bryan said.
Bryan said he hoped the payments will help some families struggling to make ends meet, and warned that the economic pain will only get worse.
“We are in the infancy of the effects of the pandemic on our global community. This is just the beginning, we’re going to be dealing with it for a long time,” Bryan said.