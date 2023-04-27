Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has vetoed four of the 25 bills passed by senators at the April 14 Legislative Session, including a controversial zoning measure that would have allowed for a concrete block manufacturing facility on St. Croix, and an audit of the V.I. Water and Power Authority.

Bryan released a statement Thursday, explaining his reasoning for his actions.

