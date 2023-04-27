Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has vetoed four of the 25 bills passed by senators at the April 14 Legislative Session, including a controversial zoning measure that would have allowed for a concrete block manufacturing facility on St. Croix, and an audit of the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
Bryan released a statement Thursday, explaining his reasoning for his actions.
He first addressed Bill No. 35-0023, which granted a zoning use variance at Plots 50-1 and 50-4 Estate Orange Grove, Company Quarter, from “B-2,” business, secondary/neighborhood, to allow for the manufacture of concrete blocks.
At a hearing of the Committee of the Whole in March, Mitchell Matthew Sr. and Lorraine Benjamin Matthew, owners of Just Right Trucking, said they are hoping to expand their existing business, established in 2003, and use a 10,000-square-foot warehouse to make cement blocks that are desperately needed across the territory for construction projects.
Territorial Planner Leia LaPlace-Matthew explained at the hearing that DPNR recommended the use variance be denied because while there are already business activities on the site, “the manufacturing takes it to a different realm,” and the company wants to conduct activities only allowed in an industrial zone.
Some area residents started a letter-writing campaign and petition urging senators to vote against the request, but 10 senators ultimately voted to approve the measure — Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr., Sens. Marvin Blyden, Diane Capehart, Kenneth Gittens, Samuel Carrion, Samuel Johnson, Ray Fonseca, Javan James, and Milton Potter. Sens. Alma Francis-Heyliger and Marise James voted against the measure, and Sens. Donna Frett-Gregory and Carla Joseph did not vote, and Sen. Dwayne DeGraff was absent.
“More than 900 residents signed a petition urging the Governor to follow the recommendations of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources and veto Bill No. 35-0023,” according to the statement released by Government House on Thursday.
“It is imperative that we consider the impact that our momentary decisions may have on future generations of Virgin Islanders. The Department of Planning and Natural Resources is actively developing a comprehensive land and water use plan to safeguard our home for the future,” Bryan wrote in his transmittal letter to Senate President Francis.
“We must give the professionals at DPNR the discretion to determine what is and is not appropriate use for the preservation of our land. They are the experts in the field tasked with the responsibility of guiding the protection of our Territory. We must allow them to complete the task we have set before them,” Bryan added.
The Daily News asked Francis Thursday whether senators will move to override any of Bryan’s vetoes, and he said legislators had not yet collectively discussed the matter.
A veto override requires two-thirds of the vote, and 10 senators voted in support of the bill at the April 14 session, the minimum that would be required to override Bryan’s veto and push the bill into law.
Bryan also vetoed Bill No. 35-0052, a zoning change request for a parcel in Estate Carolina in Coral Bay, St. John, from a residential designation to a business designation.
“Bryan again referenced the advisement by DPNR planners as his reason for exercising his veto power and said he looks forward to approving a revised bill that incorporates DPNR’s recommendations,” according to the statement.
Bryan also vetoed Bill No. 35-0061, which directs the Office of the Inspector General to conduct an audit of WAPA and appropriates $250,000 to fund the audit.
Senators in the 34th Legislature had previously passed a similar bill in December, which Bryan vetoed.
“Like its predecessor, this Bill would inappropriately infringe on the Inspector General’s independence to select how to best investigate the totality of government. Additionally, the measure is duplicative, as the Inspector General has completed its review of the WAPA-VITOL Fuel Contracting Process and Transactions and submitted the report to the Attorney General of the Virgin Islands and the Office of the U.S. Attorney,” Bryan wrote. “As you know, I have requested that the Inspector General review the Legislature’s proposed inquiries and provide a timeline and cost estimate for investigating the outstanding questions.”
Bryan also vetoed Bill No. 35-0055, which incorporates local history education into the curriculum for students in grades kindergarten through eight, and gives students in high school the opportunity to take courses in the subject.
Bryan said the bill “is both unnecessary and cumbersome. Attempting to mandate specific courses for school children would result in altering graduation requirements and increasing the number of teachers needed in an already strained school system, and it conflicts with existing policy set by the Board of Education.”
Bryan also used his line-item veto power to strike a section of Bill No. 35-0054.
The bill originally provided for the Centennial Treasures Award, a single lump-sum $5,000 payment to eligible Virgin Islanders who reach their 100th birthday, but senators also attached numerous non-germane amendments to the legislation.
One of those amendments provided for a $5 million grant to VIGL Operations LLC for reconstruction of the Randall “Doc” James Racetrack on St. Croix, but stipulated that it would come 90 days after the issuance of Coastal Zone Management permits.
Bryan struck that second part “because it seeks to interfere with and modify contractual rights and obligations, which is prohibited by the Contracts Clause in the U.S. Constitution,” according to the statement.
The government’s agreement with VIGL requires the payment be made 90 days after “the actual development of the project starts on the property,” and makes no mention of CZM permits, according to the transmittal letter.
“It perplexes me that the V.I. Legislature would seek to interfere with contractual obligations and safeguards negotiated to protect the Government’s investment,” Bryan wrote in the transmittal letter. “I look forward to that day when this project has advanced sufficiently to cause the Government to disburse the funds agreed to in this Amended Franchise Agreement.”
Bryan approved an amendment by Sen. Javan James that suspended anti-doping rules for horse racing in the territory, which James said will be reinstated after possible amendments, given ongoing legal battles over anti-doping rules in other jurisdictions.
“I must remind the public that while the law is being suspended here, the Horse Racing Commission of the V.I. has made it clear that they will not sanction any races that do not conform to the Anti-Doping rules for horse racing,” Bryan wrote in the transmittal letter.
Bryan signed the following bills into law:
Bill No. 35-0006, which honors and commends former Sen. George E. Goodwin, awarding him the V.I. Medal of Honor and naming the Cricket pitch in Estate Nazareth on St. Thomas in his honor.
Bill No. 35-0007, which honors and commends Boyd “Boyzie” Orlanzo Todman for his contributions to the people and the youth of the Virgin Islands.
Bill No. 35-0009, which enacts The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act to declare June 19 a legal holiday in the Virgin Islands.
Bill No. 35-0010, which honors and commends Aloy “Wenty” Nielsen, names the Christiansted Bypass in his honor and appropriates $10,000 from the General Fund for signage at the Aloy Nielsen Bypass.
Bill No. 35-0011, which honors and commends former Senator Horace Callwood Sr. posthumously and names the north-south street immediately east of Windward Passage in his honor.
Bill No. 35-0026, which relates to insurers becoming members of a Federal Home Loan Bank and matters relating thereto.
Bill No. 35-0049, which establishes a Local Food and Farm Council in accordance with mandate five of the V.I. Agricultural Plan.
Bill No. 35-0050, which establishes the Bureau of School Construction and Maintenance within the Virgin Islands Department of Education and changes the Education Maintenance Fund to the School Construction, Maintenance and Capital Fund and appropriates $2.5 million to that fund.
Bill No. 35-0063, which approves a land exchange between the V.I. Port Authority and the University of the Virgin Islands in Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas.
Bill No. 35-0068, which authorizes the members of the Board of Medical Examiners to serve temporarily as de facto board members of boards established under title 3 Virgin Islands Code, section 415 if a board does not have enough members to establish a quorum
Bill No. 35-0072, which ratifies the Governor’s approval of a Major Coastal Zone Management Permit to Independent Boatyard and Marina.
Bryan also approved the following lease agreements:
Bill No. 35-0017, which approves a Lease Agreement with St. Thomas Gas for Parcel No. 4 Sub Base to be used for the purpose of operating a trucking, transportation, delivery, and retail business of bottled propane gas.
Bill No. 35-0018, which approves a Lease Agreement with A-9 Trucking Enterprises, Inc. and Sarnelli Bros., (V.I.) Inc. d/b/a V.I. Recycling Company.
Bill No. 35-0019, which approves a Lease Agreement with VIYA for a portion of a telecommunication tower and a bunker to establish wireless link connections and house in Recovery Hill, St. Croix.
Bill No. 35-0025, which approves a Lease Agreement with Ace Trucking and Trash Removal.
Bryan approved the following zoning measures:
Bill No. 35-0021, which changes the zoning designation from residential to public for three plots in Estate Hermon Hill on St. Croix.
Bill No. 35-0022, which grants a zoning use variance for a plot in Estate Sion Hill to allow for a beauty salon.
Bill No. 35-0024, which grants a zoning for a parcel in Estate Anna’s Retreat in St. Croix to allow for dwellings.
Bill No. 35-0040, which grants a zoning variance for parcels in Estate Thomas on St. Thomas to allow an office, two 1-bedroom, apartments, flex space, gym, 13 parking spaces, cistern and greywater cistern and accessory building for generator and garage space.
Bill No. 35-0053, which grants a zoning use variance for a parcel in Estate Contant in St. Thomas to allow for offices.