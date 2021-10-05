After a one-month hiatus, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. returned to the Government House press briefing Monday, and spoke of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions even as St. Croix continues to see elevated numbers of new cases with another COVID-related death being confirmed.
“We have to figure out how to live with this thing, because it’s not going away,” Bryan said.
The most recent death was a 89-year-old man who passed away at Luis Hospital on Saturday, according to Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion.
“Seventy-seven percent of all new positive cases last week were on St. Croix. This is mostly among children and young adults, with a median age of 26 years old,” Encarnacion said.
At the briefing, Encarnacion reported a total of 204 COVID-19 cases in the territory; 156 on St. Croix, 41 on St. Thomas and seven on St. John. The seven-day positivity rate has slightly increased, from 3.58% last week to 3.70% this week.
Luis Hospital has seven COVID patients, with one ventilated; and Schneider Hospital has two COVID patients, Encarnacion said.
Encarnacion again urged those infected with the virus to accept monoclonal antibody treatment.
“We have seen several hospitalizations, even deaths, among people who did not show up for the monoclonal antibody treatment scheduled days before they were admitted to the hospital,” Encarnacion said.
Lifting restrictions
Bryan spoke of lifting COVID restrictions, such as allowing businesses to stay open past midnight and increasing the number of people allowed at a fully vaccinated event to 250.
“We want to start to do these things before tourists come,” Bryan said.
Vaccinations
Vaccination rates continue to remain low in the territory with only 44.45% of residents vaccinated, according to Encarnacion. Said Bryan: “The people I’m most proud of are my Virgin Islanders over 60. We have a 73% vaccine rate, but the young people just won’t take the vaccine, so it doesn’t look like we’re going to have any festival unless we have some stark turnaround.”
The governor also discussed plans to accept vaccination cards from the mainland, something the territory is already doing for cruise passengers.
“It actually seems to be working fine, we’ve been doing it through Royal Caribbean for cruise ship passengers,” Bryan said.
Last week, the Health Department distributed 3,214 gift cards as part of the vaccine incentive program.
Individuals who received their vaccine series between Aug. 9 and Sept. 30 are eligible, and can pick up their $250 gift card by presenting their vaccination card and valid picture ID at a community vaccination center the Morris de Castro Clinic on St. John.
Bryan also announced that he would be removing travel restrictions for British Virgin Island travelers after forgetting he had instituted conditions during the neighboring island chain’s spike in COVID-19 cases in July.
“To all my BVI-landers, my humble apologies,” Bryan said.