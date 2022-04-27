Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. requested a portion of the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, be allocated to the territory for a variety of projects that provide support to schools, health facilities, emergency services, and other programs.
“Congressional earmarks for federally funded local projects are back, and the Bryan-Roach Administration is working with Delegate Plaskett to have our requests put before Congress. We look forward to learning that our $21 million in CPF requests were accepted in Congress for these essential local projects that will bring about important outcomes in the Territory and greatly enhance the services available to Virgin Islanders,” Bryan said in a prepared statement.
The statement, released by Government House on Monday afternoon, noted that Bryan forwarded nearly $21 million in requests to V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett to submit to Congress. Should Congress approve the requests the funds would be dispersed across 10 separate projects that were listed in the press release as:
• $1 million — to the V.I. Police Department for two 2021 BearCat armored vehicles
• $2.2 million — to the Education Department for after-school programs
• $900,000 — to Bright Path Holistic Wellness for after-school programs and mental health services for low-income public housing residents
• $1.9 million — to V.I. Fire Service for the purchase of seven ambulances
• Nearly $1 million — to the V.I. Diabetes Center of Excellence for remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and laboratory equipment
• $1 million — to the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Operations Center for St. Croix
• $200,000 — to the Bertha C. Boschulte School Middle School on St. Croix for a generator
• $2 million — to the V.I. Port Authority to utilize U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for project planning of the Christiansted and Charlotte Amalie harbors and related navigational aids
• $8.7 million — to the V.I. Public Works Department for flood risk management in Estate La Grange
• $2.1 million — to Community First Emergency and Supportive Services to combat homelessness on St. Croix
According to the news release , “because the funding is specified to a recipient, it is not subject to competitive award processes, and eligible projects include infrastructure projects, community programs, STEM and after-school programs, mental health services, and other local initiatives.”
Some of the local initiatives, that have become national initiatives, include “beating the opioid epidemic” and “taking on the challenges of mental health, which have been exacerbated because of the COVID problem,” Biden said on March 15 during a press briefing held after signing the bill into law.
“We also included funding for states in support of mental health services, as well as additional funding for children’s mental health services, which has increased exponentially,” Biden added.
According to the Government House release, the earmarked funding included in the bill hasn’t been seen in a “decade” and allows for “any congressionally directed spending, tax benefit or tariff benefit that would benefit an entity or a specific state, locality or congressional district.”
Government House spokesperson Richard Motta was contacted for additional information but did not respond as of Daily News press time.