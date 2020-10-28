Four months ago, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed an executive order establishing a 12-person committee to help save the government’s ailing pension system. To date, not a single member has been appointed.
The committee, dubbed the Advisory GERS Funding Task Force, was to create a comprehensive funding plan for the Government Employees’ Retirement System, which, in its current shape, faces a potential 42% cut in retiree benefits by next year, or a 70% cut by as early as 2022.
According to Bryan’s executive order, signed June 22, the task force was to create its initial plan within four months after appointment. As of today, however, it is unclear whether Bryan will appoint anyone anytime soon.
Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. said the governor is more focused on solutions and identifying revenue streams than the “pomp and circumstance” of a task force convening.
“Sure, the task force can assemble and make recommendations, but the fact that there has not been a ceremonial convening of a GERS Task Force has really been inconsequential to what the administration has been able to put forth with respect to solutions for GERS,” Motta said.
These solutions, however, have met with little success so far. Earlier this year, Bryan attempted to expand his medical marijuana law by legalizing the recreational use of cannabis and channeling 75% of sales tax revenue toward GERS.
V.I. lawmakers vetted the bill and insisted it needed more work.
In August, Bryan attempted a debt refinancing measure involving the territory’s rum cover-over monies, an effort that sought to reap $255 million in cash savings over the next three years and become a potential lifeline to GERS.
The effort was later suspended due to litigation from a retiree group, as well as changes made to the ratifying legislation, both of which deprived the administration from reentering the bond market before the designated sunset date, according to Government House.
Bryan said he intends to bring a new debt refinancing plan to lawmakers after the November election.
“We are working very feverishly to avoid [cuts in retiree benefits] and these efforts have taken precedence over everything else,” Motta said. He added that the governor will eventually appoint members to the GERS Task Force.
According to the executive order, all 12 members must collectively demonstrate competence in areas like public or private finance, banking, accounting, law, retirement and estate planning, among others.
One member will be selected by V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, two members chosen by Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., one member will be a retired government employee, and one will be a government employee with less than eight years experience and who is 35 years of age or younger.
Francis’ office told The Daily News that the senator selected Senators Kurt Vialet and Donna Frett-Gregory and passed their names to Government House on June 30. Plaskett’s office did not respond to calls by press time Tuesday.
With GERS poised to go insolvent by 2023 or sooner, the prospect of a government advisory committee may seem unrealistic, given the Bryan administration’s shaky track record of filling boards and committees in a timely fashion.
Bryan has yet to appoint a full complement of members to the Cannabis Advisory Board, even though nearly two years have passed since Bryan signed the medical marijuana bill into law.
That precedent could bring worry to the roughly 8,700 retirees in the territory whose annual benefit payment could drop to $13,200 — well below the Virgin Islands minimum wage — should GERS go insolvent in less than three years.