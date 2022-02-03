With the passage of the GERS Rescue Plan by the 34th Legislature and a plan by the V.I. government to attempt to refinance debt at a more favorable interest rate, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. brought a key concern to the attention of U.S. senators during a hearing Tuesday in Washington.
Bryan, who is in the nation’s capital this week attending the Democratic Governors Association annual meeting and has held talks with other stakeholders, testified Tuesday during the U.S. Senate’s Energy and Natural Resource Committee hearing to examine the state of the U.S. territories. The committee is chaired by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and just before he adjourned, Bryan requested that the territory’s bonds be backed by the U.S. Treasury, noting it would assist territories when negotiating new bonds or refinancing current bonds.
“If this body would allow the Treasury to give us an option to back our bonds with full faith and credit just for the small territories, that’s an option that would have to be approved by Treasury, that move alone would just reduce the amount of debt level,” Bryan said during the hearing. “We can go to the bond market, we could refinance the debt at AAA and probably save, for us, at least 10% in annual payments from our budget and redirect that towards doing things for our people.”
“That’s something I would be absolutely happy to look into. That makes a lot of sense,” Manchin said in response. “We want you all to succeed. We want to help you. We really do.”
Manchin suggested — and the committee agreed — sending a bipartisan letter essentially asking why the agency has not “backed our territories with the full faith of the U.S. Treasury.”
Manchin noted that currently the territories’ bonds are based on their liquidity and not the full faith of the U.S. Treasury.
David Paul, financial adviser for the V.I. Public Finance Authority, testified at a hearing Monday where V.I. legislators voted to pass the GERS rescue plan, that for several years now the U.S. Virgin Islands has held a triple C level bond rating, the lowest rating of any government in the U.S.
These ratings determine the creditworthiness of a bond, and the higher the bond rating, the lower the interest rate it will carry.
As a percentage of Gross Domestic Product, only Puerto Rico which has already defaulted, is more indebted than the Virgin Islands, according to the most recent General Accounting Office annual report on territorial debt. On a per capita basis, the V.I. is actually more indebted then even Puerto Rico with every V.I. resident responsible for $26,196 in territorial debt in fiscal year 2018, the most recent year the GAO was able to obtain audited financials.
When contacted Wednesday, PFA Finance Director Nathan Simmonds told The Daily News that being backed by the U.S. Treasury would help the territory get a more favorable bond rate and a lower interest cost, but that this will not directly affect the corporation that is being formed to restructure the PFA bonds.
While the debt of the federal government carries the highest AAA rating indicating the bond is “investment grade: and carries a very-low risk, Virgin Islands matching-fund debt carries Caa3 and Caa2 ratings from Moody’s Investor’s Services, meaning V.I. debt is “junk” and carries the highest risk.
Simmonds explained that the PFA bonds that are to be restructured as a part of the GERS Rescue Plan total around $650 million.
V.I. government officials have been hesitant to put a precise value on the bond offering, noting that it hasn’t gone to market yet.
The Bond Buyer, a daily print and online news service focusing on bond offerings, has valued the upcoming bond sale by the V.I. Government at $1 billion; the Wall Street Journal has placed a more conservative estimate of $890 million on the offering.
“The bond will be restructured in a way that the savings will be upfront savings, that are generated earlier so more money can go to GERS,” he said.
Simmonds, who testified alongside Paul at Monday’s hearing at Earle B. Ottley legislative hall on St. Thomas, noted at the time that a Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation is being formed in order to “issue bonds under its own more favorable credit rating,” as it will be separate from the V.I. government’s poor credit.
The proceeds from the bonds would go toward refunding and restructuring the outstanding matching fund revenue bonds issued by the PFA to reduce government debt, according to Simmons.
Further, he said, that reissuance would not extend the term of that debt, which is projected to be paid off by 2038 to 2039.
Simmonds estimated it will be another six to eight weeks before the bonds will be out to market, and during that time bond market conditions may fluctuate.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates as soon as March in an effort to fight inflation.
On Monday, he told V.I. legislators that “time is of the essence due to increasing interest rates,” as the Federal Reserve has indicated it may raise interest rates in March.
Paul, during testimony Monday, told legislators that based on current market conditions, the refinancing would generate an estimated $70 million in savings that would go toward GERS, but that this would only a fraction of the estimated $4 billion owed.