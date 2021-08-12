Buck Island Reef National Monument has announced modified hours of operation in support of local efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Effective today, Buck Island will be closed by 4 p.m. daily to all boaters.
The temporary closure is based on federal law and a determination that such action is necessary for public health and safety, according to a news release.
It noted that consistent with social-distancing guidelines, visitors are to stay at least six feet apart while on beaches, trails and boats to protect their health, those around them and park employees. Those who are not yet fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.