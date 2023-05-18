Least tern

A least tern flies across Vessup Bay off St. Thomas.

 Daily News file photo

The National Park on St. Croix has announced the closure of a section of beach at Buck Island Reef National Monument to protect nesting terns — and it is asking visitors to actually respect the closure and not disturb vulnerable nests.

The least tern, Sterna antillarum, is a locally protected migratory sea bird that returns annually to St. Croix to lay eggs.

