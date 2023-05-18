The National Park on St. Croix has announced the closure of a section of beach at Buck Island Reef National Monument to protect nesting terns — and it is asking visitors to actually respect the closure and not disturb vulnerable nests.
The least tern, Sterna antillarum, is a locally protected migratory sea bird that returns annually to St. Croix to lay eggs.
“The terns lay small speckled, sand-colored eggs in shallow depressions on the beach. Both adults take turns sitting on the eggs, foraging for food, and protecting and incubating the eggs. The terns are easily disturbed by people walking nearby and will leave the eggs and fly toward the invader. Every time a tern flies off the nest during the day, the eggs or chicks are exposed to excessive heat from direct sunlight and to possible predation,” according to a news release from the National Park Service.
To ensure protection for the colony, eggs and chicks on Buck Island Reef, the National Park Service has closed the section of beach from the point to the pier (south). The area is marked with signs, ropes, stakes, and warning tape, and visitors are warned not to approach the area and should not walk through or swim along the shoreline.
“Over the years the terns have had marginal success because our visitors are not adhering to the closure,” according to the news release. “The NPS has allowed multiple use activities to continue alongside the tern nesting, however if the least tern nesting continues to fail, the NPS superintendent will be forced to close the beach area to all use for a period of time.”
The nesting area is unique to the Virgin Islands, and is the only place least terns can lay eggs without threat from vehicles, dogs and other non-native predators.
“The only danger to the terns nesting success seems to be from human disturbance and dogs illegally on the beach in the park,” according to the news release. “We would like to remind our visiting public that dogs are not alloweD in the waters or on land at the monument. This is necessary to protect wildlife and public health and safety. NPS advises our Buck Island Reef NM visitors to not bring dogs to the park.”
For more information, or to report a violation of the beach closure, call the National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers at 340-773-1460 daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After 4:30 p.m., call 340-277-6863 or 340-277-6922.
