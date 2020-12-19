The St. John Coastal Zone Management committee met briefly Thursday and approved a major permit transfer for a parcel in Estate Contant.
Committee members Rafe Boulon, Andrew Penn, and Kurt Marsh voted unanimously to approve a request by the Marcus and Patty Johnston Revocable Trust to transfer Major CZM Permit CZJ-1-19(L) to Sunset View Apts, LLC.
“The permit allows for the construction of a multi-family residence, parking and a mechanic shop,” according to the meeting agenda.
The proposed project is located at Plot No. 13AA Estate Contant, No. 2 Cruz Bay Quarter, St. John.
The board members’ vote followed a CZM staff recommendation that the transfer request should be approved.