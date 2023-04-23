ST. THOMAS — Calypso lovers clenched umbrellas and sat through buckets of rain Saturday night as 12 contenders vied for the St. Thomas Carnival 2023 Calypso Monarch title at Virgin’s Haven along the West Indian Company Limited dock.
In the end, and with his clear and melodic lyrics about improving the Virgin Islands, Hansill “Richie” Buntin emerged the winner. Livingston “X-Man” Harris and 2018 champion Lucas “John Gotty” Evans came in first and second runner up respectively.
During the show, presented by the Department of Tourism’s Division of Festivals, judges took in these categories: Lyrics, Melody, Creativity, Originality, Clarity, Rendition and Presentation.
Gaining the crown meant the chance to walk away with cash prizes ranging from $4,000 to $10,000 for the top competitors, and $400 just for participating.
“I feel ecstatic,” Buntin said after receiving the crown, “very ecstatic.”
Buntin’s first song, “V.I. Unity” was inspired by a return to the territory in 2020, after moving to the states 40 years ago. He urged listeners to avoid hostility, duplicity and the “crab in the barrel syndrome”, and to instead reach for a higher power filled with love and togetherness. His second calypso was “Vitamin C”, a nostalgic tune about preserving Caribbean traditions.
“My observation since I’m here is that I see a lot of disunity and I decided that I should write something that would help pull the people back together,” he said. “And not just in the Virgin Islands but actually in the entire Caribbean, I see our culture slipping away. So at least I can pen something and try to find a creative way of explaining it.”
A former calypso monarch in his native St. Kitts and in the Leeward Islands, Buntin is an R&B singer who has traveled internationally performing with a band as far as Istanbul and Japan. He was the first runner-up in the 2023 St. Croix Festival.
During the show, emcee George Silcott masterfully convinced the crowd to stick it through by singing impromptu, telling jokes, and urging them to “think dry thoughts” as the rain intensified. Organizers covered sound equipment and Calypso Committee Chairman Daril Scott swept water off the stage.
Artists resumed their performance as the weather eased, chanting similar themes before the dedicated crowd, which included attendance by Trinidadian soca star Machel Montano, the headline act for tonight’s opening of Carnival Village.
During Saturday’s competition, X-Man used double entendre to describe the bank’s need for its customers to have a “Male In A Dress,” (mailing address) as he came out dressed in an orange dress. His second rendition involved using a rooster as a prop.
He was not the only contender to perform in a dress, with Eldrick “Chaplet” Liburd donning what he described as a frock to sing about “Strupidness.”
John Gotty sang about “De Points” needed to win, as well as gourmet cat cuisine.
“It was a pleasure to be in the competition,” he said. “Next year I’ll come stronger,” he said.
For defending monarch, Nikki Smith, who held the title since 2019 due to a lapse during the pandemic, the show was a chance to reconnect with her audience.
She urged the community to send her gossip in “Bring It To Me,” to serve as writing material for her songs.
“I feel good. I think my performances were awesome, and congratulations to the winners,” Smith said.
The night had its mix of serious notes, with themes ranging from gun violence, politics and improving teacher morale to motherly love and for unification and liberation.
The audience wasalso delighted by guest performers Wilbert “Waggy” Brooks, the 2023 Bouy ah Bouy champion; and five-time calypso Louis “King Louis” Ible, singing a few of his older classics.
Other performers included Junior Calypsonian Prince Rainey, Deborah “Sugar Dee” Nurse, Kimani Ali, Jacqueline “Queen Jackie” Leader, Myrel “Super T” Tonge, Deborah “Sugar D” Nurse, Nigel “Ny-G” Wrenford, George “General Val” White, and Jamal “Broc Lee” Williams.