Buntin

Hansill “Richie” Buntin poses with his crown after capturing the Carnival 2023 Calypso Monarch title after midnight Sunday.

 Daily News photo by AYESHA MORRIS

ST. THOMAS — Calypso lovers clenched umbrellas and sat through buckets of rain Saturday night as 12 contenders vied for the St. Thomas Carnival 2023 Calypso Monarch title at Virgin’s Haven along the West Indian Company Limited dock.

In the end, and with his clear and melodic lyrics about improving the Virgin Islands, Hansill “Richie” Buntin emerged the winner. Livingston “X-Man” Harris and 2018 champion Lucas “John Gotty” Evans came in first and second runner up respectively.