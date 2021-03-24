V.I. Bureau of Corrections Medical Director Dr. Linda Callwood has defended her decision not to immediately provide medical care to an ailing 76-year-old man who was found dead at the St. Thomas jail hours after his cellmate tried to get him help.
Callwood was among a number of Corrections officials who appeared via video conference Tuesday at a hearing of the Legislature’s Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety.
Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger questioned Callwood about an article in The Daily News published Monday, which detailed recent testimony in U.S. District Court about the death of Edwin Turnbull, who was arrested for domestic violence was in jail awaiting trial.
At 4:30 a.m., November 9, Turnbull’s cellmate alerted guards that he “had fallen while trying to use the toilet,” and guards found him on the floor groaning and unresponsive, according to reports.
A sergeant called Callwood and “she told me that he will be evaluated by medical in the morning,” according to the report.
Assistant Director and Acting Warden Everett Hansen watched surveillance video of the cell during the recent district court hearing, and admitted a guard did not actually check on Turnbull at 7:36 a.m. as she had reported. Hansen said he had not watched video from the incident to verify the report.
Another cellmate alerted guards again that Turnbull needed help, and medical staff eventually responded at 8:13 a.m., nearly four hours after the initial report to Callwood. EMTs pronounced Turnbull dead at 8:30 a.m.
On Tuesday, Callwood dismissed concerns about the Bureau’s response.
“I would say this. This gentleman was 76 years old with 10 different comorbidities that was at our facility for approximately 12 days, that received both his intake, care by myself, daily assessments by the nurses, an emergency room visit, and a cardiology room visit, all within 12 days of his 76 years in existence,” Callwood said. “So, I feel as though we did a tremendous job of providing him services at the facility and he was not neglected.”
“Do you think there is a reason why that is being purported to the public that he was neglected at the time he injured himself?” Heyliger asked.
“We all have to just face reality,” Callwood said. “The Daily News is there to sell papers, OK? ... But people who know how myself, personally, practice medicine and the nursing staff, and how they provide services, they know better.”
Consent decree, contraband
Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark said the government has paid $715,000 in fees over the last year to monitors and experts “who we are legally mandated to pay so long as the consent decree remains in effect.”
While there has been “significant progress” made in a similar consent decree for the St. Croix prison, she said full compliance with the settlement agreement is “hampered” by a lack of staff, poorly designed and aging facilities, and a lack of money.
Dangerous contraband, including drugs, weapons, and cellphones, is also still flooding into both the jail and prison — which are under lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic, so prisoners are prohibited from having in-person visits with friends and family.
That means there’s only one logical way contraband is entering the facility, Testamark said — it’s being brought in by guards.
“They’re susceptible to bringing contraband, that’s what the studies show,” Testamark said. “We’re increasing our security, we’re increasing our awareness.”
All staff were issued clear bags on March 8 they must now use when entering the facility, and “we have beefed up our security, staff has beefed up contraband searches.”
DNA or resume?
Sen. Franklin Johnson, who spent more than 20 years working with the Bureau of Corrections, said he’s received numerous complaints from staff about problems with their overtime pay, favoritism, and recruitment of police officials from Georgia to take top-level jobs, rather than promoting long-time local Corrections employees.
Johnson also addressed Testamark directly and asked, “Do you have an uncle working in Government House?”
“I am here to give an update on Bureau of Corrections. I will not engage in hearsay,” Testamark said.
“Just for the record, Mr. Kevin Rodriquez is your uncle. So, you came with a DNA and not a resume,” Johnson said.
Testamark refused to answer and objected to the “tone” Johnson used when addressing her.
“I’m going to ask you, hopefully in a tone that’s amenable to you, are you related to Mr. Rodriquez?” Heyliger said later in the hearing, noting that Testamark seems “very much qualified” based on her extensive resume in the field of Corrections.
“Kevin Rodriquez is my uncle. However, it had nothing to do with me being hired. The governor did not even know that I was his niece. So, I was hired based on my resume, not on my DNA,” Testamark said.