The Bureau of Corrections is recruiting jobseekers interested in applying to be a correction officer, according to a news release from Division of Personnel Director Dayna Clendinen and Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark.
All interested candidates must sign up and submit a complete application package online at www.dopusvi.org by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. An examination is required by law, and the testing dates are scheduled for Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.
The online preparation manual and practice tests that simulate the full-length version of the exam will be available for a minimum fee.
Candidates seeking to apply must have a high school diploma or possess an equivalency certificate from an accredited institution, possess or be able to obtain a driver’s license and must be a U.S. citizen at least 20 years of age and not have reached his or her 46th birthday. Candidates must successfully pass the Civil Service online examination, physical agility test, psychological exam, oral board interview, as well as a comprehensive background check.
The following candidates are exempt from sitting the written examination, but are required to meet all other established criteria for qualification:
• Persons holding a degree in any field of study (associates and above) from an accredited institution.
• All honorably discharged veterans from any branch of the U.S. armed forces (DD214).
• National guardsmen/Air Guard Reserve serving in specialized military police unit for at least two years in good standing.
• Current or former police cadets who successfully completed established police cadet curriculum along with written verification from the V.I. Police Department officials.
• Certified correction officers from any U.S. jurisdiction correctional facility in good standing.
For further information, contact Zolymar Garcia, Personnel Analyst II-STX at 340-718-8588.