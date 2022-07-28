BMV Director Barbara Jackson-McIntosh announced that the Bureau of Motor Vehicles St. Thomas office will operate from the Tutu Park Mall effective Tuesday.
The entrance to the new office will be in the food court across from the East End Medical Center.
Inspection services will remain at the SubBase location until further notice.
The current location drop box service will be terminated effective today.
Customers with existing appointments to pick up and pay for vehicle documents or for driver’s license services will still be served at the SubBase office until Friday.
All other appointments will be available on Aug. 2. Customers are encouraged to renew their registrations online and schedule appointments online by visiting the BMV website at bmv.vi.gov.
The office hours are Monday through Friday except holidays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Inspection services at the SubBase location will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Persons doing business at any of the BMV offices are required to wear a mask, and practice social distancing.
The cooperation of the public is essential to ensure that we all stay as safe as possible, Jackson-McIntosh said.
For more information, please visit the website at bmv.vi.gov or call the BMV offices at 340-774-4268, 340-713-4268 or 340-776-6262.