Residents of the Virgin Islands will soon see new license plates out on the road, as the 175th Emancipation Commemorative Committee and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles unveiled the official commemorative license plate this week.
“We believe that this license plate truly captures the essence of our history and the vibrancy of the islands,” BMV Director Barbara McIntosh said during a press conference Tuesday on St. Croix.
The V.I. Historical Commemorative Fund provided for the design and production of the new license plates that will honor the 175th Emancipation Day, which will occur on July 3.
McIntosh explained that effective March 1, BMV will issue commemorative plates to residents who have temporary plates, as well as residents who need to renew their vehicle registration and would like to exchange their current plates.
To accommodate residents who would like the commemorative plates, BMV’s offices will be open for extended hours through the month of March, on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
McIntosh noted that residents 65 and older will receive their commemorative plates for free, provided by the Emancipation fund.
Anyone interested in exchanging their plates can make an appointment online at bmv.vi.gov.
The 175th Emancipation committee also announced the launch of their website, which will happen later this week at www.vi175.com.
Committee Chairwoman Carol Burke said the website will feature a listing of events, historical information dating back to 1848, information on the committee’s activities, and a donation portal.
“The committee sincerely thanks Gov. Bryan for his contribution by executive order, and is working feverishly to raise the remaining funds from the private sector,” Teri Helenese, the committee’s corporate sponsorship chair and secretary, said. “It is our goal to create a genuine public-private partnership.”
Helenese said that funds received will go toward grants and scholarships for Virgin Islands students, cultural affairs, capital projects and the design and build of public displays that commemorate the 175th Emancipation.
“It has been my privilege to engage the ambassadors of the seven flags that have flown over St. Croix and the Virgin Islands and invite them to participate in commemoration events and extend a generous sponsorship in light of their shared history and the journey toward freedom,” said Helenese.
Another part of the 175th Emancipation Day celebrations is the “Keeper of the Flame” award, which will posthumously honor 175 Virgin Islanders who significantly contributed to the territory’s culture and rich traditions.
“By placing the Keepers of the Flame at the nucleus of our commemoration, and giving respect to our ancestors and their brave actions, we educate, engage and empower all Virgin Islanders and people across the globe who love us,” Helenese said.
Those who wish to honor a Keeper of the Flame, in memoriam donations are available. The honoree’s family will be notified of the donation, and their name will be posted to a registry on the committee’s website.
Burke said anyone with inquiries for the Emancipation committee can contact them at freedom@vi175.com.