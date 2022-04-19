V.I. Police are looking for Malik Rohlsen, who is wanted in connection with a first-degree burglary reported Saturday.
The incident occurred around 8:41 a.m. when police responded to a 911 call in the area of Breezewood Villas, Estate Concordia, Frederiksted, “where a father took a child without the mother’s permission,” according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Rohlsen, 23, “damaged the screen door that was locked and entered the victim’s apartment without her permission and threatened to kill her. The suspect was located at his residence and his mother assisted in retrieving the baby, however, Malik Rohlsen evaded the police,” according to police.
Rohlsen is a Black male, five-feet, six-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a slim build and light complexion, according to police.
“If you see or know the whereabouts of Malik Rohlsen, use caution, he may be armed and is dangerous,” according to police.
Anyone with information about Rohlsen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
St. Thomas
Disturbance of the peace
Martin Cruz, of Puerto Rico, was arrested Thursday and charged with disturbance of the peace and destruction of property.
Police responded to Nathaly’s restaurant on Kronprindsens Gade at around 6:30 p.m. after people there said Cruz entered the restaurant and began yelling at customers “for no apparent reason,” according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
A patron tried to calm Cruz, “but he was too irate,” and he began threatening individuals and slapping the table, causing patrons to leave the restaurant while Cruz proceeded to destroy a food warmer and throw chairs out into the street into oncoming traffic, according to the fact sheet.
Police said several surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident.
Unable to post $1,000, Cruz was jailed until he appeared in court Saturday.
He apologized to the court, said he had traveled to St. Thomas for a birthday trip and drank too much, and planned to enter an alcohol rehabilitation program when he returned home.
Norkaitis kept bail set at $1,000 and scheduled arraignment for April 29.
Disturbance of the peace
Livingston Hughes appeared in court Saturday after he was arrested for harassing staff at Crown Bay Marina on April 11.
Police charged Hughes with disturbance of the peace by threats, delaying and obstructing, and loitering. He was transported to the booking room at the Richard Callwood Command, where he used his shirt to clog the toilet, flooding the booking room, hallway, Bureau of Corrections office, and the V.I. Police N.C.I.C. offices, according to the fact sheet filed by police.
Hughes was transported to Schneider Hospital for a medical evaluation, where he insulted staff and was eventually sedated and hospitalized due to his aggressive behavior, according to the fact sheet.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.