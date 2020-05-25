By law, local businesses are required to offer customers at least two forms of payment. But due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus and its possible transmission via cash, businesses choosing to accept only credit or debit cards will be allowed to do so — for now.
In a news release, the V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs indicated it will not enforce the “two-payment option” requirement for the remainder of the territory’s public health state of emergency. When the bill — Bill 33-0098 — passed in 2019, the COVID-19 virus was “not contemplated,” according to DLCA. Now, there is an “uncertainty” of whether the virus can spread via the handling of cash, either paper or coin.