ST. THOMAS — As the return of cruise ships arrives today, business owners are looking back on a turbulent year of lost revenue, hope and industry change.
As the Celebrity Edge arrives at Crown Bay Marina, the first ship in more than a year, Government House is counting on the return of the ships to generate millions in revenue for the territory.
“It’s been terrible, there’s no other way to say it,” Diamonds International Executive Director Wendy Terapani said, reflecting on the last year. “We’re feeling very hopeful about the cruise ships, hopefully everything will return to normalcy in the next few months.”
According to Industry expert Edahn Golan, amid nationwide lockdowns U.S jewelry retailers lost $4.76 billion in revenue between March and May, a loss that has prompted layoffs, store closures and a shift to online sales.
“It’s been an interesting ride to see the diversification of our tourism industry,” Cardow Jewelers marketing director Carolina de Lyrot said.
“We now have a full-blown studio upstairs and we do all our sales virtually, and film everything and talk to customers. So it’s kind of a more personalized approach,” she added. “Jewelry has been forever changed and I’m excited to see new businesses in town that attract both locals and tourists.”
In addition to embracing social media and online sales, Cardow tapped the local labor market, recruiting young tech savvy locals.
“Some of them it’s their first time in the job market, but they’re young and they know social media,” de Lyrot said. “I think, hopefully, we’ve learned a little bit as locals that we can get away from the narrative that the cruise ship industry defines everything.”
Excursion operators have also adapted to the pandemic economy.
“We really catered more towards locals, doing kayak rentals, youth groups, that kind of stuff” Sybille Sorriento, owner of V.I. Ecotours said. “We didn’t really suffer too much because we adapted.”
Sorriento also said the hiatus offered the company a chance to renegotiate contracts with cruise lines in order to increase pay for staff.
“We increased our wages by 30-50 percent, we haven’t increased the prices since 1992,” Sorriento said. “They’re excited to come back.”
For Sarah Elizabeth, owner of Scoops and Brew, a cafe and ice cream shop in Crown Bay, the return is welcome, but it’s never been the lifeblood of her business and concerns regarding the passengers’ knowledge of local COVID guidelines remains.
“Education is key,” she said. “That would be my takeaway, cruise ships should be the one that educate passengers as to what the standards are.”
“We don’t get that many customers from cruise ships, they walk through and they ask questions. We’re kind of an information booth, ‘how do you get here, how far is it to walk to town,’ but the people that do come in are the cruise ship workers,” she said. “So we’re looking forward to getting them back because we have some good relationships with some of their staff.”
While many local businesses have found ways to adapt to an island without cruises, not all industries have been so lucky.
“No ship, no life,” Zack Love, of Big Love Taxi Service, said. “We’re very excited to have the ships back, so many locals depend on them.”
Taxi driver Hakim Bazar echoed the sentiment, referring to the cruise industry as a “main artery,” of the local economy. According to Bazar, during the shutdown some drivers were able to find jobs outside the tourist industry but many had to seek unemployment assistance.
“With no tourists there was nothing for us to do,” he said.
The excitement didn’t come without its grievances though. Bazar expressed dissent over a recent decision made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who signed legislation last month barring cruise lines from requiring vaccine passports.
“They should have to follow CDC guidelines, proof of vaccines, masks and negative PCR tests,” Bazar said.