V.I. Police announced Sunday that a 62-year-old business owner had been extradited from Florida in connection with bilking more than $20,000 for promised construction work three years ago.
Jeffrey John Magras was arrested on a warrant and returned to the Virgin Islands on Saturday following his apprehension in Florida back in January. He is facing charges of grand larceny and obtaining money under false pretenses.
According to a news release from Police Department spokesperson Glen Dratte, on June 25, 2020, the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation that “revealed that Mr. Jeffrey Magras, the owner of a construction company, intentionally took over $20,000 from victims of hurricane Irma and Maria to renovate their homes and did not fulfill his obligations.”
“Investigation further revealed that 62-year-old John Magras was no longer in the territory of the Virgin Islands. The warrant was placed in the National Crime Information Systems (N.C.I.C) and on January 29, 2023, he was apprehended in the state of Florida. Shortly after being detained in the state of Florida, he declined to waive extradition and subsequently later apprehended on a governor’s warrant,” the release stated.
Unable to post bail set at $25,000, Magras was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a hearing today in Superior Court.