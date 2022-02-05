The owner of St. Thomas restaurant Shama’s Specialties was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison for stealing nearly $400,000 in Paycheck Protection Plan loans she was not qualified to receive.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Mahama Ferdinand, 39, on one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution. In addition to the nearly three-year prison sentence, Molloy ordered Ferdinand to pay restitution of $383,397.
In court Friday, Molloy said Ferdinand acknowledged her guilt quickly, and entered a plea agreement with prosecutors about a week after she was initially charged with a crime in August. Ferdinand was released after posting a $25,000 unsecured bond pending sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Delia Smith said Ferdinand took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, federal funding intended to help struggling businesses pay employees.
Ferdinand’s first application, which accurately reflected the size and income of her small business, yielded only $85. Her second attempt was rejected entirely, Smith said.
In her third application, Ferdinand claimed she had 15 employees and quarterly payroll of $460,079 — an absurdly high sum, Smith said.
Defense attorney Andrew Capdeville said Ferdinand is a hardworking wife and mother who made a bad error, and Ferdinand’s husband reiterated that sentiment to Molloy.
Ferdinand also spoke on her own behalf, and said she is “here to apologize and ask for leniency today.”
Smith said that not only did Ferdinand fraudulently apply for and collect the federal money, when the Secret Service conducted an audit “the investigation revealed that Ms. Ferdinand never even filed taxes.”
She described it as a “maddening” case and said Ferdinand “gamed the system to the extreme.”
Molloy pointed out that the federal funding was available on a “first come, first served” basis, and Smith agreed that “countless businesses who were entitled did not receive benefits because they were depleted because of this fraud.”
Capdeville said Ferdinand used some of the funds for business purposes, but acknowledged that Ferdinand used funds for personal gain, including $10,000 in dental work.
Smith said $50,000 was used to repay an investor, $30,000 was used to repay co-conspirators who processed the loan, and “the majority of the monies were withdrawn as cash,” and there is no evidence of legitimate use “whatsoever.”
“Your actions deprived other legitimate businesses of having access tot his program,” Molloy told Ferdinand. “Clearly you have marketable skills, but clearly you made a huge mistake, a tremendous mistake. And only you know why you made that mistake.”
Molloy said the sentence sends a message to others that such fraud will not be tolerated, and “hopefully you have learned from this mistake.”