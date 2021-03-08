One of New York’s most expensive — and most notorious — listings may be off the market.
Media outlets are reporting that Jeffrey Epstein’s former mansion is under contract for about $50 million.
If the deal goes through, it could be a bargain for the buyer, as the home was originally listed for $88 million in July before the price was slashed to $65 million.
At the bargain price, the new owner will be getting 40 rooms — including 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms — and a $31,016 per month tax bill, according to listing agent the Modlin Group.
Built in 1930 by the heirs to the legendary R. Macy & Co. department store, Epstein’s former New York home would serve as a hospital in the 1940s and later a private school before being returned to a private residence.
The French neoclassical mansion has more than 28,000 square feet of space spread over seven floors, according to its listing.
“Its gargantuan size and opulence is perhaps only outdone by its unique location on the Upper East Side’s most desired block,” reads the listing.
“Some of the property’s luxuries include 15-foot-tall oak entry doors, imported French limestone meticulously decorated with carvings, sculpture figures and ornamental iron works.”
According to the listing, Epstein’s mansion is the largest single-family home in New York City.
While it is unknown who has plunked down $50 million for the house, the listing agent suggested it would make a “palatial consulate, embassy, foundation or a museum.”
Compensation Fund
A sale of the property could allow the estate to pay out more to a fund for Epstein’s victims.
In February, citing concerns that the estate may not have access to cash, the executive running the Epstein Victims Compensation Fund suspended compensation offers.
The move came just days before V.I. Attorney General Denise George charged Epstein’s former attorneys and co-executors of his estate Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn.
George has said his attorneys have drained funds from his estate that could have gone to Epstein’s abuse victims, and to pay penalties for illegal construction on Little and Great St. James islands.
While the estate had been valued at more than $636 million, a Feb. 1 statement, valued its total assets at $240,782,955.84, according to George.
“The estate has found its way to pay for lawyers, landscaping and helicopter fees, but not the brave women who have stepped forward to participate in the compensation fund. It is, unconscionably, another promise made and broken by Epstein and now, his estate,” blasted George.
The estate has countered that George’s actions are slowing the dissolution of the properties.
“No serious buyer is interested in signing a contract on a multimillion-dollar property that, because of the attorney general’s existing liens, cannot be sold to it,” said Daniel H. Weiner, a lawyer working on behalf of the estate.
From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, the Epstein Victims Compensation Program paid $49,850,000 to resolve claims of sexual abuse, according to a court filing.
The estate had also paid out $190 million in estate taxes owed to the U.S. government.
Other properties
Epstein’s Palm Beach, Fla., property is also under contract to sell. According to Britain’s Daily Mail, real estate developer Todd Michael Glaser is under contract to purchase the home for $18 million, a $4 million discount from its original asking price.
Glasner, according to the report, plans to demolish the property and build a new 14,000-square-foot Art Moderne home. “Palm Beach is going to be very happy that it’s gone,” Glasser told the Daily Mail.
The Epstein estate has at least two additional properties that still need buyers outside the Virgin Islands, an apartment near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and a New Mexico ranch.