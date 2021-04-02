TORTOLA — After several reopening delays and nearly a year after closing all ports to international travel, the British Virgin Islands Port Authority announced a limited ferry schedule beginning this month.
Service between U.S. Virgin Islands ports and the Road Town Jetty is set to resume April 15. The port has been closed to incoming ferry passengers since March 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said the resumption of service will come with some other limits. Unlike pre-COVID days, there will only be few trips and only a few dozen passengers will be allowed to travel on a ferry.
“There will be only one daily round trip ferry service for this initial period,” Public Relations Officer Akua Akindele said.
Rory Swan, who does marketing for the Native Son Ferry, told The Daily News that each ferry will be limited to carrying 50 passengers — down from 150 pre-COVID-19. Swan said each operator will sell one-way tickets only, in order to accommodate travelers if they plan to return on a different day when another carrier is providing service. Adult fare will be $60 one way, $50 for children and senior citizens, and $15 for infants.
Ferry passengers arriving and departing the British Virgin Islands must reserve a ticket with the scheduled ferry operator through their booking portal, officials said.
All ferries will depart Road Town, Tortola, for Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, at 10 a.m. Ferries will depart St. Thomas at 4 p.m. en route to Tortola.
Based on the schedule, Smith’s Ferry will make the runs on Mondays and Thursdays; Road Town Fast Ferry on Tuesdays and Saturdays and the Native Son Ferry on Wednesdays and Fridays. Ferry operators will alternate Sundays.
“The ferry schedule was agreed upon between the ferry operators and the BVI Ports Authority,” Akindele said. “The initial period has no fixed length of time, but will be evaluated by the ferry operators and the BVIPA based on demand.”
Travelers from St. Thomas to Tortola must register at the bvigateway.bviaa.com portal three days before departure, have a negative PCR test and must quarantine for four days at their expense upon arrival.
Travelers will be unable to quarantine in a home with others unless they were in the same traveling party.
A negative test is also required for passengers returning to St. Thomas, which must be uploaded on the usvitravelportal.com as a part of the entry process.
Travelers can reach the ferries as follows:
• Smith’s Ferry, www.smithsferry.com.
• Road Town Fast Ferry,www.roadtownfastferry.com.
• Native Son Ferry, www.nativesonferry.com.
Akindele said a statement will be issued soon relative to the start of interisland ferry services. That service is separate from the Road Town Ferry Terminal and operates from the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park to Virgin Gorda and Anegada.