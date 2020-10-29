TORTOLA — Just a month before the British Virgin Islands reopens its borders, the territory has finally outlined what arriving tourists can expect.
With the long-awaited border rules taking effect Dec 1, Premier Andrew Fahie announced the new protocols in a speech Monday night. However, at least one key industry is already expressing dismay.
Marine industry officials immediately expressed concerns that the protocols doesn’t speak to their sector.
Before arriving
All arriving passengers, Fahie said, will have to obtain prior approval for entry and will have to agree to abide by certain conditions. The conditions include a quarantine period at an approved accommodation, testing, medical travel insurance that includes COVID-19 coverage, use of a contact tracing system through their mobile phone or wearable device, and bearing the costs associated with these measures.
“Approval for travel takes the form of a BVI Gateway Traveler Authorization Certificate which will be obtained via an online portal, called BVI Gateway,” Fahie said.
Prospective travelers will be required to register at the site and upload relevant documents at least 48 hours prior to their intended flight. BVIAA.com, is expected to go live Monday.
According to Fahie, approved travelers must then present their BVI Gateway Traveler Authorization Certificate along with their negative PCR test result — which should be obtained no more than five days prior to travel — at the check-in counter prior to boarding the flight into the territory.
“It is important to note that if the PCR testing is positive, persons will be denied approval to travel to the BVI,” Fahie said.
The certificates will also be required at sea ports and removes the need to fill out the paper forms.
“Immigration and Customs forms and all supporting documentation would be readily available online to the relevant authority by merely entering the Certificate ID,” Fahie said. “Our aggressive adaptation of technology further ensures that we operate in a low-touch, high-tech environment.”
Upon arrival
Once at Terrance B. Lettsome Airport on Beef Island, passengers will be directed to a new welcome center that accommodates 90 persons for screening, before proceeding to immigration.
Fahie said arriving planes will be staggered so that there will be a 90 minute gap between flights, ensuring that at no time will there be two flights on the ground simultaneously, causing crowding in the welcome center. The facility will be sanitized between flights.
“Clearly, we are not going to spare any details to ensure safety,” he said.
After arrival, visitors will take another PCR test and contact tracing software will be installed on their mobile phones before being directed to approved transportation and approved accommodations.
“For the first four days, travelers would be required to remain within the compound of their accommodation to avoid or minimize contact with others outside of their party, as well as to keep their movement to a minimum,” Fahie said. After taking a third PCR test on the fourth day on island, visitors would be allowed restricted movement to designated places approved by the government.
“These would be locations that are not high-traffic or high-risk,” Fahie said.
A final PCR test would be administered on Day 8 and only once this test also returns negative, the traveler would be able to move within the territory, without limitation.
“At all times, the traveler would be required to have their mobile device with them, with the tracing software active,” Fahie said. “This is for their own protection, as well as the safety of others. The system will help us to effectively and efficiently conduct contact tracing where necessary and quickly alert everyone so that they can take the appropriate measures to keep themselves, their families and everyone safe.”
“The system will also be able to facilitate geo-fencing so that if a person ventures outside of the location authorized for their movement, this can be detected,” he said.
Reaction
With many tourists spending only a week in the territory, the protocols will have a debilitating effect on charters, marine industry officials said.
“Like many, we were hugely disappointed to hear of the protocols decided upon by our current government, despite the months of research and suggestions provided by industry partners,” BVI Charter Yacht Society Executive Director Janet Oliver told The Daily News. “Of course, there still remain numerous unanswered questions for those in the yachting sector, most of which will impact how one is able to conduct a charter.
“Unless there is some level of freedom available early on in the charter, even if somewhat restricted, guests will not come to the BVI,” Oliver said.
The BVI’s strict COVID-19 measures could end up being a boon for the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Martin and Bahamas, which will be much more attractive to guests, Oliver said.
There “will be a massive economic loss to the BVI, given the trickle down effect of the industry. These questions need to be answered in the next two days if we are to stem the flow that last night’s announcement has started.”
No information has been provided on the reopening of sea ports and ferries.