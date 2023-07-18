TORTOLA — A British Virgin Islands Auditor General Report on COVID-19 assistance grants initially tabled in the House of Assembly and made public after a hearing last week, showed members largely benefited from grants meant for the general public dealing with financial hardships.
According to the 30-page audit, which covers the period during the term of disgraced former Premier Andrew Fahie, House members gave grants to colleagues and, in some cases, to their own family members.
The report showed that at the height of the pandemic, when many businesses were closed and residents needed assistance, many in Fahie’s orbit — to include pensioners employed as consultants — benefited from contracts ranging from $6,250 to $9,000 a month.
According to the report, the consultant with the $9,000 monthly contract, identified as Wendell Gaskin had $6,800 paid to vendors on his behalf, to cover property insurance, and received two House of Assembly business grants totaling $14,317, and a $30,000 financial assistance grant from the Premier’s office in December 2020. The consultant who received the $6,250 contract, and identified in the Audit Report as Violet deCastro, received a $5,000 House of Assembly COVID-19 grant that was paid directly to another vendor for vehicle repairs. She also received two House of Assembly small business grants totaling $14,317, and a $100,000 financial assistance grant from the Premier’s office in November 2021. “Several government employees from throughout the service also applied for, and received assistance,” Auditor General Sonia Webster said in her report. “A total of $398,029.25 was distributed to 183 public officers including senior employees and persons on consultancy/employment contracts whose government income was unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Gov. John Rankin, in a statement issued Friday after the House of Assembly session and the public release of the Audit Report, said a total of $3,885,074 was awarded in 2,276 grants.
The report noted that some of the grants were able to assist persons with financial hardship brought on by the pandemic, “however, at the same time it finds that there were applicants who took advantage of the program to obtain public funds in order to accommodate their lifestyle or otherwise obtain grants in the absence of genuine need.”
According to Rankin, the Audit Report showed that:
• Grants were approved where applications were not supported by documentary evidence
• There were no tracking mechanisms to prevent multiple awards to the same person
• The requirement for the Financial Secretary to review and approve applications for awards in excess of $5,000 wasn’t adhered to
• The transparency of many payments was lost, particularly for some large sums paid directly to some applicants
• The Public Finance Management Regulations were not applied in procurement of services for district/community works
He called on residents to read the report and to pay special attention to details referenced about:
• Grant awards in excess of $5,000
• Business reduction grants
• Grants awarded by certain members of the House of Assembly to family members or to other members of the House of Assembly (many of whom also received grants from other public assistance programs.
“The report finds that the absence of controls in the program led to multiple abuses and the award of public funds to ungenuine applications,” Rankin said. “The primary recommendation from the Audit is that the management of all Assistance Grants should remain within the remit of the Social Development Department. This will ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable persons are addressed and protected against abuses and unscrupulous activities.”
Rankin said he is in full support of the Audit Report’s conclusion and thanked the Auditor General and her team for their work.
“The methodology used in carrying out the Audit is set out in the report and I continue to have full confidence in the Auditor General in carrying out her independent functions under the Constitution,” Rankin said. “What is most important is that lessons are learned from this Audit, that public funds go to those in genuine need and that mechanisms are in place to prevent abuses.”