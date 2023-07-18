TORTOLA — A British Virgin Islands Auditor General Report on COVID-19 assistance grants initially tabled in the House of Assembly and made public after a hearing last week, showed members largely benefited from grants meant for the general public dealing with financial hardships.

According to the 30-page audit, which covers the period during the term of disgraced former Premier Andrew Fahie, House members gave grants to colleagues and, in some cases, to their own family members.