TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands will be keeping a closer eye on potential problem spots as it installs nearly 200 closed-circuit cameras.
Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Commissioner Mark Collins said 10 cameras designated for Virgin Gorda have been installed, and 178 will be operational on Tortola by midyear.
Some of the cameras replace ones destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“A major fight against crime is the reinstallation of CCTV territorywide,” Collins said.
“Lots of hard work and contributions from many, both in the private and public sectors, assisted in making this happen,” he said. “I want to particularly acknowledge our own communications team in the force for their hard work and dedication to the task.”
Collins said personnel at the Road Town police headquarters can remotely monitor the Virgin Gorda cameras, something they will be able to do with all the cameras in the territory when the project is complete.
“The Tortola cameras are being rolled out and the estimated time for that to be completed is the end of May,” he said. ”
The roll out began in central Road Town, and will be expanded across the island.
In September, Premier Andrew Fahie, announced a $411,445 contract with telecommunications provider Flow to restore the cameras across the BVI. In a statement issued at the time, Fahie said that they are glad to put the funds toward law-enforcement infrastructure, helping the economy, helping tourism and helping keep the territory clean by identifying litterers.
“From District One to Nine, we see stoves, even refrigerators outside bins. Persons would never know how many times government has cleaned up around these dumps,” Fahie said in the statement. “It is only a minority of persons that are guilty of this, but it is a growing trend and it reflects badly on all of us. This project will help us tremendously in identifying the culprits.”
Further, Fahie said, “these CCTV cameras help to reassure us that we are safe, and when the public feels safe, they pass it on to our guests. And when our guests feel safe, it passes on to the economy and everyone benefits. It will also record evidence for law enforcement agencies so they can help solve crimes or identify trends.”