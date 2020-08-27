TORTOLA —The British Virgin Islands on Wednesday began a two-week partial lockdown after five new COVID-19 cases were traced to contact with individuals previously confirmed with the virus.
Health Minister Carvin Malone said one of the initial cases involved an individual who obtained treatment in the Orlando Smith Hospital emergency room “and contact tracing teams have been working to identify and quarantine primary and secondary contacts connected to this patient.”
Based on the agency’s investigation, Malone said the five cases include three people who tested positive as a result of contact with the emergency room patient. Two other people, from a separate and prior confirmed case, also tested positive.
On Friday, the BVI announced nine confirmed cases, and on Aug. 17, confirmed three people had tested positive for the virus. To date, the BVI has now recorded a total of 26 cases with eight recoveries and one death. A total of 2,195 individuals have been tested in the local lab.
According to Malone, 46 contacts of recent cases have been tested during the last week and the BVI has been classified as having “clusters of cases” based on World Health Organization transmission classification guidelines.
“The main objective is to rapidly contain spread and prevent transmission within the community, especially to vulnerable groups,” Malone said in announcing the lockdown.
The new curfew order began as of 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, and will remain in effect for 14 days.
During the first week, limited categories of businesses will be allowed to operate, subject to review and include supermarkets and minimarts, approved delivery services, pharmacies and drug stores, bakeries, banks, farmers and fisheries; fuel and LPG stations and private health care providers. Burials will be subject to approval by the Health minister.
“The government continues to take a comprehensive approach in our efforts to protect public health by investing millions of dollars and the best available expertise across various disciplines,” Malone said. “As the situation evolves, we must be prepared to change course quickly based on scientific evidence. Governments and health professionals cannot do this alone. It is also important to have active participation by every member of society.”
Screenings are set to begin on Tortola, Virgin Gorda and Anegada.
“I encourage the residents of these areas to pay close attention to the details of these testing arrangements as they are announced via local media,” Malone said.
Meanwhile, newly appointed Deputy Premier and Education Minister Natalio Wheatley, said that in light of the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, students will return to classes online until further notice.