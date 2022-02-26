TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands recorded its second homicide of the year when a businessman was gunned down Thursday night near a Huntums Ghut gas station in what witnesses told police was a drive-by shooting.
The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Le’Shaughn Smith, the owner of trucking, car rental and boating businesses.
The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday night, according to Diane Drayton, spokesperson for the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force.
“Victim was pronounced dead on arrival at Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital,” she said, adding “no further information can be released at this time.”
Kye Rymer, Fifth District Representative, decried the killing, noting in an online post that “the violence in the community deeply saddens me.”
“Gun violence must stop. My heart is heavy, another cold and senseless murder,” Rymer wrote. “I pray for our young men to put down the guns and find other ways to resolve conflict.”
He indicated that those who know something should say something.
“We should not tolerate such violence and we must not sit by and turn a blind eye,” Rymer said. “We must take a stand.”
The last killing occurred Jan. 30 in broad daylight in Little Apple Bay. The victim, 29-year-old Jaquan Thomas, was found unresponsive in the area after reports of shots being discharged. Police have not received further information on that killing or disclosed a motive or suspects.