Ferry owner and businessman Albion “Bobby” Hodge has said he will post bail for his childhood friend, former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Fahie, 51, has been jailed since his arrest on April 28, and a grand jury has indicted him, BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering.
Fahie and the Maynards were arrested in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help allow shipments of cocaine move through BVI ports undetected by law enforcement.
They are facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted.
Fahie was initially granted a $500,000 corporate surety bond. But following an appeal by prosecutors, who argued that Fahie is likely to flee the U.S. if released from custody, District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled that Fahie must also post a $500,000 personal surety bond.
Hodge has told the court that he will provide the funds for the $500,000 corporate surety bond.
Hodge is a successful businessman from Tortola who grew up with Fahie and is now worth $30 million, according to documents filed Thursday by Fahie’s defense counsel, Theresa Van Vliet.
The court required Fahie to prove that his bail money did not come from drug proceeds, and Van Vliet filed the documents in advance of a hearing set for today.
“I have known Mr. Fahie since childhood as a result of a friendship between our respective parents,” according to an affidavit filed by Hodge.
Hodge said he owns a home in Cane Garden Bay worth $2.5 million, and operates businesses in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. He owns Caribbean Maritime Excursions, Inc., which since 2003 has been registered in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and is owned by holding company, Road Town Fast Ferry Services.
In the BVI, he owns Stanley’s Welcome Villas in Cane Garden Bay, Carrie’s Comfort Inn, the CSY Marina where his ferries are moored, BVI Spring Water bottling company, a 30 Hertz Car Rental franchise, and CSY Oxygen Company, which supplies hospitals and medical facilities.
Hodge wrote that the ferry company started when “my late brother Stanley joined me in the original investment in the ferry vessels,” and they paid $350,000 together for the first ferry, using funds from their respective businesses, according to the affidavit.
Stanley Hodge owned Stanley’s Welcome Bar, Stanley’s Welcome Villas, and Carrie’s Comfort Inn, which he left to Albion Hodge when he died in 2020, according to the affidavit.
Hodge purchased additional vessels as the ferry service grew, including a $1.5 million Patriot vessel funded in part through a Banco Popular loan, and the fleet now has six vessels, according to the affidavit.
Hodge said he’s paid all but $200,000 on outstanding loans for the ferry business, and “my estimated net worth is in excess of 30 million dollars.”
The ferry company has a checking and investment account with a current balance of $447,702, and the six-month average balance has been $528,403, according to the affidavit.
Van Vliet also submitted a letter from Darren Vanterpool, vice president of Banco Popular, which said Hodge has been a customer since 1999 when he opened commercial checking accounts.
In 2007, Hodge “opened and operated a high six-figure credit facility that was repaid in full as agreed,” according to Vanterpool. “Mr. Hodge is held in high esteem by Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and has honored his commercial and personal commitments in a satisfactory manner.”