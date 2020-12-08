TORTOLA — Ruben “King Henry” Henry did not make a trip to Trinidad, but with good reason.
Henry, a musician who has lived in the British Virgin Islands for the last 30 years, was planning a trip last week to Trinidad and Tobago — known for its vibrant Carnivals and legendary calypsonians — when he learned of a calypso workshop featuring none other than Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool.
The veteran performer was among 17 participants from Tortola and Virgin Gorda who attended the workshop at the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports in Tortola featuring presenters and participants both virtually and in-person. Virgin Gorda’s Martino Mark presented in person while Liverpool took part online.
“This was a masterpiece,” Henry told The Daily News of Liverpool and Mark, noting he hopes the workshop breathes life into calypso in the BVI.
“Calypso is my heart. I grieve over The Mighty Rocky (Titus Crabbe) who as a BVIslander standing up in calypso for so long — more than 40 years — and no reward. I just grieve over that,” Henry said, noting it’s been awhile since he heard the local artist’s music being played on BVI airwaves.
“The workshop will help to improve calypso, but you need a workshop for those DJs too,” he said. “They treat local artists here bad and I don’t like it. They’re not playing local artist songs. Our local artists are in trouble, but you hear nothing. What happened to local music?”
Anne Lennard, deputy director of the Department of Culture, told The Daily News that the idea for the workshop was years in planning.
As chairperson of the Festival and Fairs Committee she discussed with Calypso Committee head Lavida Cottoy the need for a dedicated focus on calypsonians and to host a workshop to help them enhance their craft, including songwriting and stage presentation.
“It’s something I’d like to see continue and I’m very passionate about festival and the artists involved with festivals,” she said, adding her division is committed to supporting artists.
Lennard said Liverpool’s presentation, which focused on how to craft a good song, stage presentation and the history of calypso, was well received.
“The only way we see that we can continue to have stronger calypsonians is by harvesting them through the schools, as opposed to just having senior calypsonians compete in the shows,” she said of supporting potential young singers early on.
As for veteran calypsonians, she said she learned from Liverpool the possibility of pursuing a calypsonian association and working “to get local artists’ music more respected and recognized.”
“Around the world, when people’s music is played on radio, they get royalties and that is not the case in some areas including the BVI, so I see some interest in the formation of an association for calypsonians,” she said. While the BVI festivities is normally held in August, Lennard said this was a good time to have the session due to so few activities being held because of COVID-19.
Among the participants were three-time Monarch Makisha “Queen Makisha” Gordon of Virgin Gorda, who described the workshop as “awesome.” She said it was a lot more interesting and informative than she initially thought.
“I do hope that it will be done again and we can build on this for calypsonians and judges,” she said. “I was one of those calypsonians who always had a writer and I’ve always said my strongest point was singing and performing. Writing was something I tried to do before — it’s not that I couldn’t get it done — the patience was not there.”
Gordon said she took lots of notes.
“Getting the tips and pointers was so helpful — I already have pointers written down and I’m already thinking I can make a song out of it. For me, that part is very beneficial,” she said.
Algernon “Macko” Mathavious praised the workshop as “first class and a good step to making calypso better and get in deeper into BVI culture.”
“We need to get it in the schools and I give kudos to all who were involved in making this happen, kudos to them,” he said.
He also praised the presenters.
“This has made an impact — it’s now to apply it,” he said.