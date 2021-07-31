The British Virgin Islands government announced that all festival activities — except an online church service scheduled for Sunday — have been canceled in response to the COVID outbreak that has claimed 31 lives this month.
In a news release issued Friday evening, Natlio D. Wheatley, who serves as deputy premier and minister for Education, Culture, Youth Affairs, Fisheries and Agriculture, said that the service will reflect the territory’s ancestral history and emancipation story, and serve as a special remembrance for those who lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus.
“Now more than ever, the Virgin Islands must continue to unite in the strength of prayer and purpose. We must continue to remember the strength of our ancestors and fore-parents who, like us, went through similar experiences and they always came together, unified for the Virgin Islands, and our action must be no different,” Wheatley said.
The annual Emancipation Service will include remarks by Wheatley as well as BVI Premier Andrew A. Fahie, who also serves as Finance minister.
The service will also include tributes and presentations from various churches as well as poetry from Virgin Islands Poet Laureate, Dr. Richard Georges, who is also acting chief medical officer; writer and researcher Eugenia O’Neal, and singer/songwriter Jovan Cline.
Festival Director for Culture Katherine Smith praised the commitment of churches to hold Sunday’s service, noting “it was heartwarming to witness the spirit of compassion with which the churches and participants in our virtual Emancipation Service 2021 are giving of their time and talents.”
“This special remembrance ceremony will be held in honor of those who have passed due to the COVID-19 virus even as the commemoration of our ancestors remains the reason for this virtual service,” she said.
To ensure the health and safety of everyone with COVID cases spiking this month, the Festival and Fairs Committee canceled festival events. Parades scheduled for Aug. 2, known as August Monday, were canceled days after it was announced there would be a full-fledged celebration. More information will be provided at a later date on the Miss BVI pageant. Initial plans called for a winner to be crowned Sunday.
The public is invited to tune in to the Emancipation Service beginning at 3 p.m. It will be streamed live on the BVI government’s Facebook page (@BVIGovernment) and ZBVI Radio.
On Aug. 1, 1834, the Emancipation Act saw the abolition of slavery from Britain. The church service is held every year on the first Sunday in August and celebrates freedom from colonialism and slavery through prayer and worship. The following Monday through Wednesday are holidays to celebrate the history and culture of the people with different activities ranging from musical and talent shows to cultural displays of food and games.