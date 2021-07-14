TORTOLA — A female patient at Orlando Smith Hospital became the fourth COVID-19 related death in the British Virgin Islands on Tuesday, and government officials have canceled a cruise ship port call slated for today due to the death.
The victim, who is 41 years old, is said to be a relative of one of two men whose deaths last week were attributed to COVID. It is also the third death within days and since BVI Health officials identified an uptick in confirmed COVID cases at the start of the month.
Dr. Ronald Georges, acting chief medical officer, said Tuesday that as positive cases continue to increase, there is always a possibility of an increase in deaths.
“Every death is difficult as we are a small close community, but we must continue to play our part to stop transmission, increases in cases and deaths,” he said.
According to Georges, 29 people are currently hospitalized and all but one have not been vaccinated. During the period of July 4-13, the territory has recorded 1,286 confirmed COVID cases. Georges, in Sunday’s address to residents, said they all are at risk of COVID-19 and warned that they must take “urgent and immediate steps” to protect themselves from the virus rapidly spreading in their community.
As news of the fourth death circulated, the BVI Ports Authority announced Tuesday the cancellation of the cruise ship Celebrity Summit, which was due to call to the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park today.
“As a result of the high numbers of active COVID-19 cases within the territory, the organizations involved agreed that it was in the best interest for all to cancel the call to the port,” BVIPA Marketing Director Natasha Chalwell said in a statement. “Our cruise guests, crew and community’s safety and well-being are always our top priorities.”
According to the statement, the BVIPA remains hopeful that once the territory’s cases are controlled, the cruise ship will be able to resume port calls on its original schedule.
“As we continue working on our cruise comeback, we will continue to update the public and announce returning cruises,” Chalwell said.
Health officials said the victim had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit. It wasn’t immediately clear how long she was hospitalized, and whether her status was discovered via contact tracing.
Meanwhile V.I. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is said to have reached out to BVI Premier Andrew Fahie on how to provide aid and assistance, while the U.S. Virgin Islands is monitoring a slight increase in COVID cases there.