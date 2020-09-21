TORTOLA – Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, British Virgin Islands Education officials are moving forward with a phased reopening of the territory’s schools.
During Thursday’s meeting, Cabinet members approved private schools, daycare centers, pre-schools and colleges reopening for in-person instruction, said Education Minister and Deputy Premier Natalio Wheatley.
The schools will need to be inspected by the Social Monitoring Task Force and Education Ministry and be in compliance with social distancing and sanitation protocols.
In contrast, students at the territory’s public schools will be returning to virtual classes today.
Wheatley said the decision was taken as a result of the continued progress that the territory has experienced with the identification and isolation of positive cases.
“It is of paramount importance that everyone understands that all educational institutions must have measures in place to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our children and our teachers,” Wheatley said.
“Our public school system will also open,” Wheatley continued, “but in a phased manner. We recognize that all students are not able to access online education in the same way.”
As such, Wheatley said the Cabinet is allowing technical education students, students with special needs, marginalized students and adult education students, as approved by the chief education officer, to return to the classroom.
All individuals on campus are required to wear a mask or face shield, and lunches and break periods will be staggered to prevent large groups.
Public schools will engage students through online interactive sessions, Wheatley said.
“Over the next few weeks, I will engage in further discussions as I seek to have another phase of the reopening framework implemented,” Wheatley said. “The schools will be prepared appropriately to accommodate students. Clear demarcations must be placed separating the spaces for each student. Wash basins must be visible for hand washing, sanitizers must be in all classrooms for ongoing sanitization throughout the day.“
With two additional cases announced Friday, the BVI has corded 71 positive COVID-19 cases, including nine of which are considered active and one death. The BVI has 59 cases since Aug. 17 and officials say that 10 individuals under the age of 20 have tested positive.