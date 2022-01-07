BVI Commission of Inquiry gets April extension for final report

TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin on Tuesday granted the Commission of Inquiry a second extension to complete its final report on government corruption.
The Commission, headed by retired British judge Gary Hickinbottom, now has until April. While the Inquiry cited delays in getting required information from the BVI government as the cause of the delay, local officials were quick to refute the claim.
Former Gov. Augustus Jasper established the Commission of Inquiry nearly a year ago to look into allegations of corruption and abuse of office by elected and statutory officials. The Commission is also mandated to make recommendations on local government operations including the territory’s law enforcement and justice systems.
Hickinbottom initially was required to deliver his report to Rankin this month, following an initial extension from July 18.
Steven Chandler, who serves as Commission secretary, said in a statement released Tuesday that while several documents had been received from the BVI government, they were produced “often in very poor order.”
Chandler faulted BVI elected officials with failure to take “timely advantage of opportunities” to recommend which documents “should not be disclosed to the public.”
According to Chandler, Hickinbottom has conducted his probe in an “open and transparent manner,” and urged Rankin to publish both the findings and evidence.
Chandler said that Hickinbottom “will certainly do what he can to encourage the governor to publish them” despite pressure from local elected ministers to limit disclosure to Rankin, “but no further.”
Among items in dispute are Cabinet papers, according to Chandler, who said the disputes over confidentiality is key to the delay.
Prime Minister Andrew Fahie’s government refuted the reasons for the delay, calling it “puzzling.”
In a statement, Fahie’s government said that all documents provided by local officials to the Commission are readily accessible by Rankin in unredacted form and could be submitted “immediately and without change.”
“It is understandable that the Commissioner wishes to prepare a report in publishable form, but it is also surprising that the Commission should complain about delays in ministerial indications about which parts of thousands of pages of documents should be withheld for good reasons such as national security,” the release said.
According to the BVI government’s statement, despite three requests between Nov. 25 and Dec. 30, Hickinbottom has not told them “which documents in particular he would quote or rely on in his report.”
In making the case that there is no reason for further delay in releasing the report, Fahie’s government said BVI “ministers are anxious” to share relevant documents “and expect, as they have already promised, to be able to obtain Cabinet consent for any redactions which are needed within 10 days of being informed by the Commission which documents they should be looking at.”
“It is regrettable that this further delay in the process, which already consumed very considerable amounts of government time and resources in 2021, means that there will be further calls on these well into 2022 — and further unnecessary harm may continue to be done in the meantime to the reputation of these islands,” the BVI government release stated.