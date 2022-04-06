TORTOLA— British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin announced he’s in receipt of a detailed report, including 40 recommendations by the Commission of Inquiry, following its probe into possible corruption and abuse of office among elected and statutory officials in recent years.
The 1,000-page report from Sir Gary Hickinbottom was released Tuesday after a probe lasting 15 months, and was initially requested by Rankin’s predecessor.
In a statement Tuesday, Rankin said that he was “extremely grateful” to Hickinbottom and his team and that they carried out a “valuable service.”
“I am also extremely grateful to the hundreds of BVI officials, members and former members of the House of Assembly, and members of the public who have made valuable and essential contributions in helping the Commissioner to carry out his mandate,” Rankin said in the prepared statement. “My predecessor decided to hold a Commission of Inquiry into governance in order that our territory may move forward. It was not an easy decision nor taken lightly, but one he felt was in the best interests of the British Virgin Islands. I supported his decision and my approach is the same as his: the best interests of the BVI and its good governance will always be the basis for everything that I do.”
COI secretary Steven Chandler in a statement said now that Hickinbottom has completed his probe and presented his report and its supporting documentary evidence, “his Commission is at an end.”
He added it would be up to Rankin to release the findings publicly.
“Whilst the Commissioner has endeavored to make the inquiry as open and transparent as possible, publication of the report is a matter for the Governor,” Chandler said. “The Commissioner hopes that in due course, the Governor will publish the report and its supporting documentary evidence and indeed encourages him to do so as soon as he is able. The Commissioner has sought to assist by presenting his report together with the supporting documentary evidence in a form which he considers can be published at large.”
Rankin, saying that he “appreciates that there is a lot of interest in the report,” called for residents’ understanding noting further, “I hope you will understand that I will need some time to read and consider the findings and all of the Commissioner’s recommendations” and said he will not make further statements until such time.
“I have shared a copy of the report with the Minister for the Overseas Territories in confidence and there will also be a need to discuss the report’s findings and recommendations with BVI political leaders,” Rankin said.
He added that during a visit to the UK in November, Premier Andrew Fahie “suggested to the Minister for the Overseas Territories a meeting in London for this purpose, and the two discussed this again during the latter’s recent visit to BVI.”
“I have confirmed with the Premier that he is content with this approach,” Rankin said.
According to Rankin, once he has completed his review of the report, he will announce the next steps. Those include access to the report for elected and other officials with whom he will first discuss the findings and recommendations, with individual including “the Premier and any others with good reason to see the report before possible publication,and then the public.”
Rankin also noted that it’s his hope “that he would be able to publish the report in full, though he must first assess whether it is in the public interest to do so.”
“I will review the report as quickly as I can, but I trust you will agree that it is important to do so properly and not rush things. I therefore do not expect to make any further substantive statements on the report until shortly after Easter,” he said, while cautioning against rumors and speculations.
“In the interim period, I know that there will be speculation and some people may try to discredit or second-guess the COI Report and recommendations, claiming incorrectly to know what they are,” Rankin said, “But I hope the people of the BVI will recognize the need for me to carefully consider the report in line with my duties as Governor, before further decisions on next steps are made. That, I believe, will be the best interests of the territory and its good governance.”