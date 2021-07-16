The BVI Ministry of Health and Social Development late Thursday night announced two more COVID-related deaths, bringing the total number to eight since an uptick in cases dating back to July 1.
According to a statement released at 8:19 p.m. Thursday from the BVI government, the deceased are both females, ages 83 and 36, and both were patients at Orlando Smith Hospital.
As of July 14 there are 1,602 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory, according to acting chief medical officer Dr. Ronald Georges.
Georges said given that the BVI is experiencing high community transmission “we must continue to strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols and take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated.”
Residents who are not vaccinated are encouraged to take advantage of a vaccination drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on the Festival Grounds.
“The more people we can get vaccinated the less the mortality rates. Persons who are being severely impacted from COVID-19 have preexisting medical conditions,” Georges said. “We are making a special appeal to our vulnerable population to get vaccinated today to save your life tomorrow.”