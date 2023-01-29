TORTOLA — Natural Resources and Labor Minister Melvin Turnbull said his office is taking steps to crack down on unauthorized use of beaches for commercial activities across the British Virgin Islands .
“The Ministry is continuing to take steps to improve management of beaches in the territory and the degree of success of these efforts depends on the level of understanding and cooperation of the public,” Turnbull said in a statement. “Our beaches are instead suffering from misuse and abuse and what may be described as a management crisis.”
According to Turnbull the territory’s beaches are arguably the BVI’s most important asset, contributing significantly to the quality of life of residents and to the economy. A 2013 Tourism Value of the Environment study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Studies, University of Amsterdam, found that 75.8% of tourists surveyed agreed that “beaches in the BVI are particularly beautiful.”
According to Turnbull, as part of measures to ensure that the use of beaches does not harm the environment or result in conflicts among different users, the Ministry has had a longstanding practice requiring permission for all commercial and certain non-commercial uses of the beach — a practice that became law in 2020.
“The Beach Policy requires that persons apply to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Labor for permission to use beaches for any commercial activity, regardless of the size of the operation, presence or absence of a structure, type of structure, or whether it is a temporary or permanent operation,” Turnbull said in the statement. “This applies to all bar or restaurant operations, snack vending, souvenir or craft vending, beach chair rental, water sport operations, other nature-based activities, hair braiding services, spa/massage services, or any other activity involving the sale of goods or services at the beach.”
He added that the policy also requires the Ministry’s approval of non-commercial activities in cases where there would be groups larger than 50 persons, loudspeakers or open fires.
“This may include, for example, large or loud private parties or barbeques, public entertainment events, sporting events, family reunions, camping, church events, corporate events, cultural events and so on,” Turnbull said. “The Ministry is aware that many persons and organizations are carrying out commercial activities and non-commercial events on beaches without the required permission. In carrying out these activities, in addition to violating the Beach Policy, in many instances persons are building structures on the beach illegally and even squatting on Crown land.”
He added that individuals also are operating “without basic legal requirements like a trade license, liquor license and food handler’s license.”
The policy, Turnbull noted, states that no equipment or beach chairs should remain on the sandy area of the beach unless they are in use. All items not in use must be immediately removed from the sandy area, he said.
“This is a provision that we see blatantly violated at several beaches, including Cane Garden Bay and Long Bay, Beef Island,” Turnbull said. “This violation impacts on the public’s ability to enjoy the beach as the sand is often covered with empty beach chairs during the weekend, preventing users from accessing preferred areas of the beach and obstructing views.”
Further, he said, the Beach Policy prohibits persons from cutting beach vegetation, “yet we see instances, including very recently at Long Bay, Beef Island, where commercial operators take it upon themselves without any discussion with or approval from the Ministry to clear cut large areas of beach vegetation.”
Turnbull said while it falls within the Ministry’s mandate, everyone has a collective responsibility for proper management of the territory’s beaches, by complying with the Beach Policy and respecting all applicable laws of the territory.
“One reason for my intervention is to again make the public aware of the requirements to apply for permission to use beaches for any commercial activity as well as non-commercial uses in cases where there would be groups larger than 50 persons, loudspeakers or open fires, and to remind persons of other requirements around beach use, set out in the Beach Policy,” he said. “However, the main purpose of my intervention is to warn all members of the public and commercial operators that the Ministry will not continue to tolerate such blatant violations around beach use and management.”
The Ministry will collaborate with the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, the Town and Country Planning Department, Trade Department, the Attorney General’s Chambers and other relevant authorities to uphold the Beach Policy and enforce all applicable legislation, according to Turnbull.
“This means that, in the future, persons can expect for unapproved events and commercial activities to be shut down,” he said. “I urge all to partner with the Ministry by supporting our efforts to enhance beach management in the territory for everyone’s benefit and enjoyment.”