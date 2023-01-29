TORTOLA — Natural Resources and Labor Minister Melvin Turnbull said his office is taking steps to crack down on unauthorized use of beaches for commercial activities across the British Virgin Islands .

“The Ministry is continuing to take steps to improve management of beaches in the territory and the degree of success of these efforts depends on the level of understanding and cooperation of the public,” Turnbull said in a statement. “Our beaches are instead suffering from misuse and abuse and what may be described as a management crisis.”