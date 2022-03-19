TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Customs officials detained 184 boats from three charter yacht companies including The Moorings, the latter of which was fined over $300,000 for violating maritime regulations among others.
The two other companies, Dream Yachts and Captain Compass, were fined nearly $100,000 and $55,000, respectively.
The seizure was the largest for the British territory, and at The Moorings — the largest of the three charter companies — a total of 138 boats were detained. The massive action came following a March 16 operation of the Joint Task Force involving Customs, Labor, Immigration, Department of Trade, the Virgin Islands Shipping Registry, Ports Authority and the Financial Investigations Agency.
Customs Commissioner Wade Smith described the task force discoveries, including lack of commercial licenses and undocumented workers at the companies, as “troubling” and said that the Labor Depart is investigating.
“Currently, there are approximately 184 vessels that are detained and will be secured by bond, until they meet the requirements to be offered for hire,” he said.
He added that over the past week “we have fined a charter company, Captain Compass, $55,000 for chartering without licenses, cruising permits and making false declarations to customs officers,” he said. “Dream Yachts has 46 boats that are currently detained and cannot be chartered at this time, for violating the commercial recreation [Act] and not meeting safety requirements for any of their vessels.”
Smith said that company was fined $95,000 for having 19 vessels conducting charter business without commercial licenses.
According to the commissioner, BVI officials have been working with the companies for several months, and in some cases a year, relative to compliance and other matters.
The Moorings, he said, was fined $110,000, which it has since paid, for having several vessels in the Virgin Gorda Marina and Boat Yard without being licensed to operate in the BVI. He said that another $140,000 would be collected for outstanding duty on the vessels.
“To date, the number of fines assessed on The Moorings is in excess of $300,000,” Smith said. “Our compliance checks also revealed that one of our documents was tampered with by a Moorings worker, this carries a penalty of $20,000.”
Smith said his department has been monitoring the companies while working with them to get in compliance, but that the routine checks revealed they were disregarding agreements and arrangements
BVI Premier Andrew Fahie, in statement released Thursday, said his administration wants to ensure that local and visiting customers, who vacation on boats, are safe so as not to negatively impact the territory’s reputation as a premier charter yacht destination
The BVI government, Fahie said, has had to fine a charter company for chartering without licenses, cruising permits, “and making false declarations to customs officers.”
He added “our compliance checks have revealed that there were companies disregarding our agreements and conditions put in place to ensure the safety of our visitors and the protection of government’s revenues,” he said. “Vessels which were not authorized to charter were on charter without commercial licenses and cruising permits.”
“The government cannot afford to put the lives of the captain, crew and clients in jeopardy and run the risk of having a major maritime accident involving loss of lives in BVI waters, especially where non-compliant vessels were licensed for commercial use by the government,” Fahie said. “This will project a negative image of the BVI commercial recreational sector as an unsafe maritime destination.”
According to Smith, many of the vessels do not meet the minimum safety requirement that will allow them to obtain a safety and exemption certificate to be considered home-based charter vessels. Basic safety equipment lacking included propane detectors, high water alarms, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, flares and life jackets, he said.
Meanwhile the Customs Department has given the companies until April 15 to get into compliance by getting their commercial licenses.
Smith said vessels that are not licensed by that date, the duty becomes payable at 5% of their value .
“The combined value of all vessels, is in excess of $100 million and the companies must produce a bond of 5% to secure the duties owed,” Smith said.