TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands recorded another grim statistic when a third sibling from a Fort Hill family died of COVID-19 within a span of nine days.
Clive Baronville, 39, who died July 17, was the 17th individual whose death can be traced to the virus in the territory as cases continue to skyrocket. His younger brother Jamal, 32, died July 8, and their older sister Harrisa, 45, died July 13. The latter deaths marked the second and fourth that BVI officials confirmed were related to COVID.
In addition to Clive Baronville, Health Minister Carvin Malone confirmed via news release two other COVID-related deaths. In the statement issued July 17, he identified the other individuals as 45- and 49-year-old men.
“May God continue to comfort the many families and friends who are hurting and mourning the loss of their loved ones,” Malone said.
CDC on BVI travel
Meanwhile Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its highest-level Travel Health Notice for the BVI.
The CDC is advising travelers that even if they are fully vaccinated, they should carefully consider travel to the BVI.
“Because of the current situation in the British Virgin Islands, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC warns in the advisory.
“Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in the British Virgin Islands, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.”
In addition to standard testing requirements, the CDC is advising unvaccinated travelers returning from the BVI to “get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel. Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.”
In addition to the BVI, the CDC placed “Level 4: Very High” advisories on the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, Fiji and Indonesia on Monday. The countries join more than 50 others that the CDC cautions travelers they are at a very high risk of contracting COVID-19 if they visit.
Who are the victims
Others who died prior to the announcement over the weekend, ranged from 33 to 81 years old, and included four women. All of the deaths, with the exception of the initial COVID-related death last year, have occurred at Orlando Smith Hospital.
During a broadcast over the weekend, Dr. Ronald Georges, acting chief medical officer, had this explanation for the deaths.
“Most of our cases are obese, some morbidly obese — meaning very obese,” Georges said. “Most of them have chronic diseases, most of them are diabetic, most of them are hypertensive, a few of them have chronic lung conditions.”
Mass vaccination continues
In his news release, Georges said that with the death toll continuing to rise, it has become more apparent the BVI must rely heavily on vaccination to curb the spread of COVID, and to minimize the risk of a future outbreak.
“All persons should seek to be vaccinated. Vaccination greatly reduces transmission risk by up to 75% and risk of contracting COVID by up to 60-90%,” Georges said in the prepared statement.
“It practically eliminates severe disease, hospitalization and death. I cannot say it enough. We need our people to get vaccinated,” Georges said.
He added that while individuals may stay home and take remedies, including over-the-counter or other medications, it is important they contact the medical hotline at 284-852-7650 if they experience symptoms such as breathing problems, severe weakness, dehydration or high fever.
“Further if you are so breathless that you cannot finish a sentence, coughing up blood, have bruising or blotchy skin, collapsed or faint,” the individual or someone nearby “should call 911 immediately and make efforts to get to the emergency room,” Georges said.
On Monday, the Ministry of Health announced that a mass vaccination effort dubbed Operation Protect Each Other, will continue daily through Saturday. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Festival Grounds.
Residents are asked to bring a government identification such as a driver’s license or National Health Insurance card for verification.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,024 positive cases — 1,724 since July 1. Health officials say that as of Thursday, the BVI has 1,596 active cases, and attributes this to a reduction in active cases due to recoveries.