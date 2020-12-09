BVI defers seaport reopening to Jan 21; tourist test positive

TORTOLA — Just hours before passenger ferries were set to start running again between the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, BVI officials pushed the reopening of the Road Town Jetty port of entry back more than a month.
Premier Andrew Fahie said given the lessons learned from the reopening of the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport on Dec. 1, they recognize that there’s even more work to be done at the jetty to heighten and increase health protocols at the port.
The ferry terminal is now set to reopen to ferries and private vessels on Jan. 21.
About 500 people have entered the territory through Lettsome Airport since the Dec. 1 reopening, far exceeding projections.
A few vessels that had already been approved to enter the territory will still be allowed to enter, according to Fahie.
The decision to delay the reopening was made at an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday, Fahie said.
The delay “will give us some time to make sure all the protocols, all the measures that need to improve in terms of the facility, is [sic] completed.” Fahie said.
Fahie said it was “ambitious” for them to project opening for marine traffic one week after opening for air traffic. Reopening the facility and closing the gaps they have seen at the airport, which is an even more controlled area, have proven to be a challenge, Fahie said.
“It lets us know that we cannot be filling those gaps at the airport and still be dealing with the gaps at the marine [terminal],” he said. “It increases our risk for something to slip through the cracks and when it slips through the cracks, we all know with COVID-19 where that can go, when we watch all around us. So, we still welcome persons to the BVI, but everyone will have to come through the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport.”
Fahie said through the end of December, 126 people had already pre-booked travel by boat to Tortola after landing at King Airport on St. Thomas, and they have had fruitful discussions with two airlines to adjust their schedules to have those persons arrive in the British Virgin Islands via Lettsome Airport.
A tourist information center reopened Tuesday at King Airport to help travelers trying to get to the BVI. Fahie said they’re looking at how to help with additional costs for travelers since tourists had already booked. However, any subsidy won’t be sustained.
“From a week or two on, they will be booking straight to the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport,” Fahie said. “It is a hard call, but leadership is about leading when you have to lead. We have more work to do on the marine side and I don’t want to fool the people of the Virgin Islands and as leader, I’ll take it on. I’m not satisfied that we’re ready. We have received letters from the Port [Authority] that they’re not ready. They had walkthroughs and realized they were lacking in the health aspect especially. I don’t want to satisfy persons up front and disappoint everyone on the back, so these decisions have to be made.”
Tourist tests positive
Health Minister Carvin Malone announced that a male tourist tested positive Monday during his fourth-day test as part of the quarantine protocols, bringing the territory’s COVID-19 total to 74.
“This individual and the only other person, a female occupant of a marine vessel, has since reported safely to the port of embarkation and are now on quarantine,” Malone said. “Both persons are now being interviewed for further contact tracing if required.”