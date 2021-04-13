TORTOLA — Marine agencies sprang into action Monday morning to help free a whale that was entangled in fishing gear off the south side of Tortola.
Shannon Gore, principal consultant of Coastal Management Consulting, told The Daily News she received a call just before 10:30 a.m. that the whale was located between Nanny Cay and Great Harbor after residents saw the whale near the shore and began posting photos on social media.
Gore said she contacted Blue Water Divers, which had a boat available along with several dive operators, to help search for and free the whale. When divers found the whale, however, it managed to get disentangled on its own.
“While trying to figure out where the whale actually was, we spotted another group of whales, and about the same time, we got a call from Commercial Dive Services that they had located it heading off of Buck Island,” Gore said. “They were the first on the water and there was actually a group of three of them — a mother and her calf and another whale that had a bright blue sort of line on it. It could have been a fishing line or potentially one off a cruise ship, the way it was described to me.”
According to Chris Jurdin of Commercial Dive Services, the whale was actually trying to free itself, diving to the bottom of the sea trying to rub it off. The divers at first tried following closely to assist, but it was difficult as the whales kept getting separated, presenting a danger to them and their boat.
According to Gore, if there are too many boats close to the whales, “they’re going to panic and slip away, which could hamper any rescue operation.”
“Boats need to stay at least 100 meters away — not to scare the animal, especially between a mother and a calf,” Gore said.
“If they’re separated, the mother is going to panic and it can do damage to your boat or if people are in the water, it’s very dangerous.”
According to Gore, the divers were able to gauge that the whale was not in as much distress as initially believed.
“The whale was able to swim, it was able to breathe and it was able to feed so obviously, it wasn’t in any major distress,” she said. “When you think of a whale that’s entangled, you envision this poor little whale trying to reach the surface to breathe, but it was nothing like that.”
Gore said the whale eventually got disentangled on its own. She credited the fast action — contacting the right people — which helped ensure that had the whale been in serious trouble, there were people available to help.
Gore said she asked Agriculture Minister Ken Pemberton, who met her at Nanny Cay, to work to devise a protocol for rescuing whales in the future as it’s very common for whales to get entangled in fishing lines and nets — and discarded plastics polluting the ocean.
“This is all from humans impacting the ocean,” she said. “This is also a result of us not taking care of the ocean really.”
Gore said that the British Virgin Islands borders closed for nearly a year because of the pandemic, there hasn’t been much boating traffic or noise pollution and that whales have been coming closer to shore. An adult whale can grow to 50 feet, and the mammoth animals frequent the area in the Atlantic Ocean during February and June to mate.