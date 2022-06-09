TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin announced Wednesday that the United Kingdom has accepted a proposal by a unified government, headed by Premier Natalio Wheatley, which would allow the territory to dodge direct rule as recommended following a far-reaching probe into government-wide fraud.
Rankin’s comments came at a joint press conference with Wheatley, and in response to the Commission of Inquiry Report’s recommendation for a partial suspension of the territory’s constitution. The probe was mandated by Rankin’s predecessor and the final report was delivered to Rankin in early April. He released the long list of recommendations following the April 28 arrest of then BVI Premier Andrew Fahie on drug conspiracy charges in Miami.
On Wednesday, Rankin told residents that the decision came following a series of meetings, outlining clear timelines on how the BVI government will deliver the COI recommendations — without the need for a temporary, partial suspension of the Constitution.
Had the proposal not been approved, Rankin would have temporarily headed the BVI government with an advisory council of his choosing — another of the COI’s recommendations.
According to the governor, the focus of discussions had been on whether implementation of the recommendations would be by Wheatley and his Cabinet, which consisted of members of opposing political parties and dubbed Government of National Unity, or via the temporary partial suspension of the Constitution and an interim administration he would lead as governor.
“I can inform you this morning that UK ministers have agreed to the proposal submitted by the Government of National Unity,” Rankin said in the joint conference with Wheatly, who he swore in last month as the fourth premier of the British colony, after Fahie was stripped of his “employment” as premier.
“The premier and Government of National Unity have shown the will and commitment to improve governance in the BVI and therefore, it is right that elected officials here should have the opportunity to implement the COI recommendations,” Rankin said. “I am pleased the Government of National Unity has made its firm commitment to carry out far-reaching reforms, including going beyond the COI Report, to fix the failings of governance. I welcome the detailed plan the Government has set out to implement the COI recommendations.”
Rankin praised Wheatley’s efforts, thus far, noting he “has demonstrated” his commitment by making a number of changes already. Since taking over, Wheatley has fired a number of high-ranking officials and disbanded certain boards. Rankin added that many more difficult decisions will be required to make the “deep and systemic” changes necessary to improve governance in the BVI, and much hard work will be required.
“I and the UK government want the Government of National Unity to succeed in making these changes and delivering the COI recommendations,” Rankin said.
The United Kingdom must also do its part, he said, noting “it has a responsibility to the people of the BVI to make sure that happens.”
“To ensure these commitments are kept, the proposal therefore contains a number of conditions surrounding implementation,” Rankin said.
He added this contains strict delivery milestones including regular public updates with each BVI government minister and their departments providing monthly reports. In his role as governor, Rankin said he will formally assess progress every three months before sending a quarterly update to the UK Foreign Secretary.
“This will continue throughout the full period of COI implementation, which is estimated to be two years,” he said. “If the Government of National Unity, or any subsequent government, fails to deliver any of the milestones without reasonable justification, or I assess that progress is being frustrated in any way, the UK government and I will take action to protect the interests of the people of the BVI. That includes the continuing option of temporary suspension of the House of Assembly and Cabinet, with a temporary governor-led Interim Administration assisted by and Advisory Council, to drive forward the implementation of any outstanding recommendations.”
The UK Government, Rankin said, has put in place the framework to implement the recommendations through an Order in Council. The latter is a procedural order put before the Privy Council of the UK in order to make changes to the BVI Constitution. It would allow the Foreign Secretary to swiftly provide Rankin, or his successor, with the powers needed to take corrective action if progress against the milestones is unsatisfactory.
“If the government of the BVI delivers on the commitments and promises they have made, then the Order in Council will be kept in reserve and will not need to be used,” Rankin said.
Wheatley, during Wednesday’s press conference, said the final proposal will serve as the unity government’s plan for undertaking the important work of delivering the COI Report recommendations and other reforms in a timely fashion.
Residents have a “legitimate expectation” that those persons who they elect to represent them and to govern the territory will do so with honesty and integrity, Wheatley said.
He added that residents also have a legitimate expectation that their elected representatives will make any needed reforms to improve governance “and uphold the legacy of their fore parents, who have sacrificed so much over the past 70 years to achieve the constitutional progress that the territory has attained.”
“This is our opportunity as a society to transform these Virgin Islands into a model democracy where we have better institutions, better systems, better processes, better public services, better infrastructure and an economy that delivers for all,” Wheatley said. “The document contains a balance of responsibilities that are either shared or divided between the governor, premier, cabinet, Ministries and House of Assembly. The roles and responsibilities for implementation actually reflect collaboration and partnership by the primary actors under continued democratic governance.”
The premier added that there are mutual obligations by the BVI government, Rankin and UK to ensure that the institutions and systems of government that support good governance in the islands are fit for purpose and functioning effectively.
According to the premier, the announcement about the territory dodging direct rule, provides a greater political certainty that will lend itself to a more stable economic environment.
“This will in turn benefit the financial services industry, tourism industry, construction industry and other sectors of the economy,” Wheatley said. “As daily life resumes, I want to assure the public that the Government of National Unity will continue to work in the best interest of the people of the Virgin Islands and that reform will remain our top priority.”
Wheatley reiterated a pledge to hold town hall style meetings, beginning June 20, on Tortola and other BVI territories. Time and location have yet to be announced.