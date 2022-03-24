TORTOLA — Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Officers of the Special Investigation Team charged two people in connection with a Sunday night shooting in front of Bobby’s Supermarket in Road Town.
Press Officer Diane Drayton said that Michael Albert Hatchett, 25, of Diamond Estate, was charged with attempted murder. Further, he was charged jointly with 21-year-old Tamisha Dennis, also of Diamond Estate, with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying an unlicensed firearm.
No one was hurt in the shooting, but police said at the time that a couple sitting inside a car in the supermarket’s parking lot were the intended target.
Hatchett and Dennis were detained shortly after the shooting, but were not identified by name.
According to police, three vehicles and the storefront window of Bobby’s Supermarket were damaged in the shooting.
“This could have easily been another life lost and another family in grief,” Police Commissioner Mark Collins said, noting his concern about the complete disregard to life and property in the incident. “No dispute is worth the loss of a life. Never, ever let anyone in your presence justify carrying a firearm. There is no justification. No one wins in the end.”
Man who died in collision identified
Police on Wednesday also released the identity of a scooter rider who was killed after he collided with a police vehicle at the junction of Pickering Street and Station avenue.
The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Keaundre Burke of Lower Estate. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Pickering Street.
Police have said that officers, who were at the time responding to a medical emergency, were travelling along Pickering Street and the scooter rider was exiting the Botanic Station Road and onto Pickering Street when the collision occurred.
The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force has elected to remain neutral relative to the probe of the accident, Drayton said shortly thereafter, and have sought outside assistance with the investigation.