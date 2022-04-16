TORTOLA — Strict mask and quarantine requirements are no longer in effect in the British Virgin Islands.
“Masks will only be required for indoor public spaces when within the three feet of persons not part of your household or personal bubble,” Health Minister Carvin Malone announced at a Wednesday night community meeting. “Business can require masks in their own spaces for their own safety if they desire.”
According to Malone, requirements for businesses to have hand sanitizers readily available will continue, and “persons who may have been exposed to cases of COVID-19 are not required to quarantine but are encouraged to wear a mask and avoid contact with vulnerable persons and to get tested for COVID-19 within the next five-seven days.”
Health officials in the British territory announced the new guidelines went into effect Thursday. The mask and quarantine requirements were first put in place just over two years ago as part of the COVID-19 regulations.
Malone made the announcement during a 7R’s Waste Management community meeting Wednesday night, noting that the Cabinet approved the measures at a meeting earlier that day.
He said individuals can continue to choose to wear a mask for their own personal protection.
At the time he said visitors can also expect changes noting that the BVI government will be removing all quarantine requirements for arriving passengers entering the territory. He said Wednesday that a partially vaccinated or unvaccinated visitor would still need to present a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within five-day of arrival and a rapid antigen test will be done upon arrival.
In a follow up live broadcast on Thursday, Malone announced that fully vaccinated travelers would require a rapid antigen test on arrival, providing they do not have satisfactory evidence of a PCR test or an approved antigen test, taken within 48 hours of arrival.
“Those persons prior, who were not allowed to board except they had this antigen test or the other test, they will now be allowed to board,” he said. “If you do not have a satisfactory test, you would be required to have it administered here, at the port of entry.”
Malone said that as of Friday, vaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers from overseas, would need to continue to register on the BVI Gateway portal, require a PCR test within five days of travel, and “provide evidence of being partially vaccinated, if you are, and will be administered a rapid antigen test on arrival. And most important, will be cleared for release to roam freely, provided that the PCR test is negative.”
According to Malone, if an individual tests positive, then the person will have to be quarantined to prevent transmission. He did not state the length of time.
Malone said officials are being cautious and don’t want to create confusion for anyone boarding from anywhere in the world so “the government wants to leave enough space and time, so that everyone would be fully apprised of the changes in protocol as it relates to registration on the portal.”
“Because of the many measures that have been put in place, we are now able to open up our lives, open up our economy in a safe manner,” Malone said.
The BVI currently has 42 active cases, up from 19 on April 7. There have been 62 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, at which time the British territory closed all entry and exit ports to residents and visitors. All entry ports were reopened in December 2020.