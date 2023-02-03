TORTOLA — A date has yet to be set for this year’s elections which by law must be held in May, but former Health Minister Carvin Malone has given notice that he will challenge British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley for the chairmanship of the Virgin Islands Party, during its party Congress on Sunday.

Malone, who was among the 11-member Government of National Unity when he left in June, rejoined the government when the House of Assembly returned to session on Thursday.