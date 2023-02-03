TORTOLA — A date has yet to be set for this year’s elections which by law must be held in May, but former Health Minister Carvin Malone has given notice that he will challenge British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley for the chairmanship of the Virgin Islands Party, during its party Congress on Sunday.
Malone, who was among the 11-member Government of National Unity when he left in June, rejoined the government when the House of Assembly returned to session on Thursday.
“After careful consideration and consultation, it has been decided that I would vacate my post as a member of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition and rejoin my Virgin Islands Party colleagues as a member of the backbench in the Government of National Unity, with immediate effect,” Malone, in a written statement, told Speaker Corine George-Massicote at the start of the session. “I wish to thank all the people of the Virgin Islands for their understanding and appreciation of the impart of information from my post as opposition member and I pledge to continue and discharge of all relevant information, save for topics of National Security and those limited by protocol.”
The so-called Unity Government, headed by Wheatley and appointed May 5 by Gov. John Rankin, is comprised of representatives of the former Virgin Islands Party or VIP, the National Democratic Party and the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement.
When Malone left the 11-member Unity Government on June 15, he joined the only other opposition member, Progressive United’s Julian Fraser, as an Independent. None of the territory’s three parties exists in the House.
Malone’s move on Thursday comes ahead of a scheduled Congress of the VIP on Sunday, as members prepare for upcoming elections. No date has been set, but reports of Malone rejoining the party and with plans to challenge Wheatley for the VIP chairmanship, spread on Thursday morning.
“Yes,” Malone told The Daily News on Thursday when asked whether he would be contesting the VIP chairmanship, the individual who leads the party into the elections.
Should Wheatley retain the chairmanship on Sunday as the sitting premier, he decides when elections will be called. The House must be dissolved by March 12, to pave way for elections, which must be held by May. Should Malone win the chairmanship, he will lead the party into the elections, but after the House dissolves. Still, it will be Wheatley deciding on the election date, and subsequently instructing Rankin to dissolve the House.
According to law, only the sitting premier decides the election date. Further, the House must be dissolved within four years after the first sitting of a newly elected government. In this case, the first House meeting was held on March 12, 2019, after the Feb. 25 elections. Therefore, the current House must be dissolved by March 12.
Malone served as VIP president for 17 years — 15 of those alongside the late former Premier Ralph T. O’Neal, who served as party chairman at the time. Malone is a first-term legislator, who was elected in February 2019, and served 38 months in the Andrew Fahie administration as Health and Social Development minister through May 5, 2022, when the Unity Government was established, and following the April 28 arrest of Fahie, 52, in Miami on drugs and money laundering charges.
The Unity Government, which was accepted by the United Kingdom government, was formed in response to the Commission of Inquiry Report recommendation that the Constitution be partially suspended, following a 15-month probe by Commissioner Sir Gary Hickenbottom into widespread fraud and corruption in BVI leadership.
The COI was requested by Rankin’s predecessor, former Gov. Augustus Jaspert.
It has been a tumultuous legislative term in BVI politics. House Speaker Julian Willock famously took Fourth District Representative Mark Vanterpool to court and lost. Vanterpool, who was elected to office on Feb. 25, 2019, resigned on March 5, but then had a change of heart. Willock accepted the resignation as valid, although he wasn’t appointed Speaker until March 12. The saga lasted four months until then Premier Andrew Fahie stepped in, and Vanterpool joined the House four months later.
Willock was forced to resign as Speaker on May 5, 2022, when the Unity Government was being formed. He was later replaced by George-Massicote.
Prior to the arrest of Fahie the VIP held a 9-4 advantage in the 13-seat House. At the time, the opposition was made up of representatives from three parties — the National Democratic Party, the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement and Progressive United.
A little over six months after his arrest, Fahie ended a 23-year run in the territory’s politics by resigning from the House and as First District Representative on Nov. 24, 2022.
Following Fahie’s arrest, and subsequently being stripped of his premier’s post during a 10-0 vote of no confidence on May 5, the Unity Government was sworn in hours after the vote.
While Malone was absent for the no-confidence vote, he was present for the swearing-in ceremony of members of the Unity Government who would carry out the COI recommendations with the primary aim of avoiding the United Kingdom partially suspending the territory’s Constitution. Under the COI scenario, the U.K. would retain direct rule, with Rankin running the territory with a group of select individuals from the community.