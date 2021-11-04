TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands officials announced Tuesday that the search for a Canadian tourist missing since Oct. 25 has been called off.
The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Marine Unit had been searching for more than a week for the missing visitor who was last seen snorkeling in waters off Cooper Island.
According to a police statement, Dennis Yuki Enomoto, 75, of Canada was part of a group, but when the others returned to the boat, Enomoto had not returned. He was last seen in the water and a search of the boat, surrounding waters, nearby vessels and on Cooper Island turned up nothing.
Police and Virgin Islands Search and Rescue expanded searches to include the Sir Francis Drake Channel and nearby shorelines, but he had not been found as of Wednesday.
Mariners are being asked to keep an eye out while on the water in an effort to locate the missing snorkeler.
Enomoto’s family has been informed and is being kept updated by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, according to the statement.