TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie deCastro, citing an increase in “extreme misconduct” at schools, announced a zero-tolerance policy on weapons and drugs in the territory’s schools.

DeCastro, during remarks in the House of Assembly, noted the increase in bad behavior at the secondary school level, leading to an emergency Parent Teacher Association meeting at Elmore Stoutt High School on Feb. 6 to address “issues of concern.”