BVI escapee found

ianna_thomas_

A woman who fled custody in the British Virgin Islands Monday has been recaptured, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Nadia Demming-Hodge.

Ianna Thomas, a Guyanese national, escaped from the Immigration Department’s temporary detention facility at Hotel Castle Maria early on Monday, according to the news release.

