A woman who fled custody in the British Virgin Islands Monday has been recaptured, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Nadia Demming-Hodge.
Ianna Thomas, a Guyanese national, escaped from the Immigration Department’s temporary detention facility at Hotel Castle Maria early on Monday, according to the news release.
“Thomas was being detained there pending repatriation, after having arrived in the Territory illegally by sea in July 2022,” according to the news release.
Demming-Hodge thanked the public for assisting in Ms. Thomas’ recapture, “and specifically the caller who provided the information on the detainee’s location.”
