TORTOLA — Health officials in the British Virgin Islands confirmed Friday the COVID-related death of a third individual, and in response expanded its 11 p.m. curfew and restricted restaurants to take-out services only for a two-week period.
The individual, who died Thursday night, was identified as a 72-year-old patient at the Orlando Smith Hospital, according to Dr. Ronald Georges, acting chief medical officer.
“It is sad to report another death just one day after our second COVID-related death was confirmed,” Georges said. “I want to express condolences and sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.”
A family member identified the deceased as Felecito Moses of Sea Cows Bay, a member of the six-time BVI Softball League champion Byrds team.
His death followed that of 32-year-old Jamal Barronville, who died Thursday morning, and said to be the second COVID-related death in the territory.
Georges, during a presentation to members of the BVI government Thursday night, said currently there are two people hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit, and another 10 are in the Special Care Unit at the local hospital.
Officials on Thursday activated the territory’s contingency plan, setting up a field hospital at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town should a significant number of persons exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms require hospitalization.
The field hospital is equipped to accommodate 24 persons who may need medical intervention, but not acute medical care.
Georges, during his presentation Thursday night, said that the territory is experiencing “community spread” and that there is a high risk of transmission. COVID cases are “doubling every two days” and there’s a “high suspicion” of the Delta variant circulating within the territory in a “naive population.”
“That means a population with very low immunity or vaccine induced immunity,” Georges said, adding that health officials on the island require second dose vaccination completion to be as high as 80% to blunt the impact of this present outbreak.
“There’s the expectation that cases would continue to rise and we could see as much as 1,000 more infections within a week’s time and as much as 100 people requiring hospitalization,” Georges said. The BVI, he added, “can expect to have a surge of cases over a period of as much as four to six weeks,” and that ongoing restrictions will help in the long run.
“The measures we’re implementing will simply slow the progress of the outbreak and allow the health care system and the economy, the society and the other aspects, to cope with the impact over a longer time,” Georges said relative to an 11 p.m. curfew and shuttering of entertainment establishments and beauty salons among others announced on Tuesday.
Health Minister Carvin Malone said that as of Thursday night, that curfew was changed to 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. The 14-day period initially announced on Tuesday, began anew Thursday night.
“Furthermore, the Cabinet also decided that for 14 days, persons will be advised to limit their movement and stay at home where possible and that no loitering or gathering will be encouraged,” he said.
“This decision is expected to be revised on a regular basis to determine whether further measures, including a 24-hour lockdown, may be required to limit movement in order to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the territory.”
According to Malone, members of the Cabinet also voted to restrict all restaurants to take-out services only for the period of the curfew order.
Although there was contact tracing conducted over a four-hour period Friday, the territory reported no new confirmed cases, which as of yesterday was at 821.