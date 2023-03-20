Farmers1

Orlanna Glasgow, 10, gets her hand on a greased pig, which she eventually captured and placed into a bucket. The greased pig contest winner, Orlanna took the animal home.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — A weeklong celebration of farming kicked off in Paraquita Bay on Saturday with 40 vendors and officials focused on the industry’s future in the British Virgin Islands.

Farmer Marreth Smith was among the vendors on hand Saturday selling their wares that included fresh ground provision. Sakinah Rauf of Chosen Garden was busy selling off pieces of a huge pumpkin using a scale to weigh the portions chosen by patrons. The event included a greased pig competition, which was won by 10-year-old Orlanna Glasgow.