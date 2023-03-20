TORTOLA — A weeklong celebration of farming kicked off in Paraquita Bay on Saturday with 40 vendors and officials focused on the industry’s future in the British Virgin Islands.
Farmer Marreth Smith was among the vendors on hand Saturday selling their wares that included fresh ground provision. Sakinah Rauf of Chosen Garden was busy selling off pieces of a huge pumpkin using a scale to weigh the portions chosen by patrons. The event included a greased pig competition, which was won by 10-year-old Orlanna Glasgow.
The pre-teen participant, who placed second in the contest last year, bested 15 others.
“I was surprised because the rest of them were pushing and shoving, but I had to get the pig,” said Glasgow, who was also given the pig as her prize.
“I’m going to give it to my aunty Janice Stoutt to raise because I already have a dog,” she said.
Activities continue with an exhibition and market day on Jost Van Dyke today. Events will be held Tuesday on Virgin Gorda and Anegada on Wednesday. On Thursday, the exhibition and market day will be at the Elmore Stoutt High School on Tortola.
Agriculture Department head Theodore James told The Daily News that the aim of activities this year is to shed light on the importance of building the economy by assisting farmers and fishers.
James said the state of farming now isn’t as competitive as the early 1940s or 1960s. During that period there wasn’t as much a demand for land as there is now.
A panel discussion involving economists, real estate agents, statisticians, representatives from the 2036 National Development Plan and farmers discussed that and other challenges.
“As we heard today, the industry is not only about tourism and financial services, it’s about the booming housing market. It’s about real estate and farmers and fishers are competing for this real estate,” James said. “I thought it was important to have the Central Statistics Unit, to put into perspective where we are now. It’s the grim reality that if we want to build and be self-sufficient, if we want to be sustainable, we must know what the data is saying. We must be able to translate what that means in terms of land needed, the amount needed and the type of investment required.”
Further, he said, “This dialogue must continue throughout the elections and must continue after the elections. It must continue in our churches, or nonprofit organizations.”
“For a long time, we have been playing patty cake with farming and fishing — it’s a buzzword — it’s the go to, but we must not stop using it as a buzzword. My hope is that this thing ignites us. For too long, it has been just about the government. For too long we have been blaming each other. Enough with the blaming and finger pointing. Let’s put our money where our mouth is, develop not only for us, but for generations to come,” he said.