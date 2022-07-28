That’s how British Virgin Islands Festival and Fairs Committee Chairman Dirk Walters summed up Wednesday night’s opening of the Bernard “Yampie” Nibbs Festiville, to kick off the territory’s 68th annual August Festival activities.
Others on his committee also expressed similar sentiments, following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to declaring the festival village opened, Culture Minister Sharie deCastro reminded those gathered for the night of festivities that “over the last two years, we’ve had to celebrate our emancipation virtually.”
“We’re truly happy that this year we’re physically able to commemorate this important and historic milestone in our Virgin Islands history,” she said.
Kye Rymer, acting premier in the absence of Premier Natalio Wheatley, who is on official business in the United Kingdom, called for a moment of silence in memory of the 63 residents who have died from COVID-19. Of that total 36 people died last July, forcing the cancellation of planned festival activities.
“We’re celebrating the 188th year of our emancipation and the 68th year of celebrating our festival,” Rymer said. “We remember the generations of our fore parents, who lived, toiled and died, without even experiencing the sweet taste of freedom. It is moments like these we come together and give thanks for the blessings that have been bestowed on us as a territory across generations passed, we give thanks for our freedom.”
Rymer encouraged residents to have fun, urged unity, and called for a non-violent, crime-free festival. The village opening kicked off with a gospel fest, and among those enjoying the festivities was Opposition Leader Julian Fraser.
He said for a lot of people, emancipation means coming out and having some fun. The fun part he noted is the celebration, but the real meaning lies in the emancipation, which should be celebrated for what it is.
Fraser, given a brief history, said the BVI in 1871 became a part of the Leeward Islands colony —151 years ago. In 1956, it became a territory on its own, signaling the advancements made. Emancipation was granted in 1834, he said, but the territory still has a long way to go although it has grown by getting its first legislature in 1950.
He cited yet another advancement – getting a modern Constitution and self-government in 2007.
“As recently as January 2021, a Commissioner was appointed to do a Commission of Inquiry and in exactly 16 months later, that Commissioner submitted a report to the governor and in that report, the governor was told part of our constitution should be suspended and impose direct rule on our country,” Fraser said. “I want you, the people who will be dancing on August Monday to understand what’s going on in this place.”
He added that “The point I’m trying to make here tonight, is that we should not take our emancipation lightly.”
“We have been celebrating for 188 years and we can see at this particular point in time in our development, what can happen to us,” he said.