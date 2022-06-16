TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands August Festival is back on schedule.
Organizers announced that the popular festival, which was set to return last year for the first time since 2019, and then abruptly canceled after an increase in COVID cases, will kick off July 24 and run through Monday, Aug. 5. Traditionally, the Miss BVI competition is held on July 31, or the Sunday leading up to the “August Monday” grand parade. The parade, on Aug. 1, annually, kicks off a three-day holiday in the British territory.
This year’s focus will be on heritage and culture with the theme “Celebrate Freedom for Me and You, BVI Festival 2022.”
Dirk Walters, chairman of the VI Festivals and Fairs Committee, said in a released statement that members are looking forward to celebrating the territory’s 68th emancipation, considering the present challenges being faced.
“We are overdue for celebrations after having our usual festivities interrupted by natural disasters, a pandemic and economic constraints,” Walters said. “This year, the committee is poised to bring you a celebration to remember.”
Activities will include the “traditional festival” lineup in Road Town, Carrot Bay and East End over 13 days, although events will be scaled down to fit the recommended budget --and not due to the pandemic, according to Walters.
“We know the wait has been a bit longer than everyone would’ve wanted, but the committee wanted to ensure that we had all our ducks in order before coming to the public. Now that we have the plans in place, we are ready to celebrate,” Walters said. “Patrons will enjoy attending shows at the Road Town Village, Rise and Shine Tramps, Carrot Bay cultural activities, in addition to events leading up to the official opening of the festival village. This year will also see the re-introduction of Aquatic Sports events.“
Walters said he is looking forward to seeing high levels of attendance at all festival activities, and is encouraging the business community to participate via partnering-sponsorship.
“Historically, the festival was a community event that included BVI businesses,” Walters said in the prepared statement. “We already have some community partners on board, which we will be announcing shortly. In the meantime, we are hoping to engage even more businesses so that we can further enhance the activities planned.”
BVI Horse Racing Association President Lesmore Smith told The Daily News that plans are underway to have the annual August Festival horse races at the Ellis Thomas Downs in Sea Cows Bay on Aug 2. Several horses have been brought into the island and more are expected, he said.